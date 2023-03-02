Kitchenware Brand imarku Updates their Portfolio of Knives for 2023
The collection of knives helps elevate the cooking experience for people worldwide.POMONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After much anticipation, imarku, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality kitchen knives, has updated its portfolio of knives for the 2023 season. This collection features a variety of knives, including Japanese knife sets, butcher knives, meat knives, and steak knives. The knife collection results from years of research and development, and the company is confident that it will exceed the expectations of chefs and help meet their needs optimally. The new collection is available on the imarku website for consumers across the globe.
Speaking on occasion, a representative for the company said, "At imarku, we are excited about our updated range of knives collection for 2023. Our designers and expert craftsmen worked hard for months to perfect them. The knives will elevate the experience for everyone in the kitchen and help them cook delicious meals for their friends, family, and customers."
Each knife is made from high-quality materials and features razor-sharp and durable blades that are perfect for people on a budget. The Japanese knife set, in particular, maintains the rich design tradition of the country and delivers precision cutting.
Their Japanese knives collection has solid stainless steel knives that perfectly balance the handle and the blade. This enables the chef to handle any dish preparation, including chicken bones, meats, and bread, without creating a mess. Moreover, the knives and the block, a beautiful dark oak, are aesthetically pleasing, like high-end kitchen jewelry. The collection also has a knife sharpener, which makes them more durable. It also makes for a perfect gift for holidays and weddings.
The products were produced in a state-of-the-art factory where master craftsmen followed multiple processes to create the perfect knife. The kitchen knives are easy to wash and dry and scratch resistant, and this helps to improve kitchen hygiene and promotes good health for family members.
The spokesperson added, "The diverse range of high-quality knives is designed to meet the needs of homeowners and professional chefs alike, making them a staple in kitchens around the country. This makes them the ideal gift for weddings. Many professional restaurants also order these knives because of how durable they are."
Talking about the brand, a homeowner, who recently ordered the collection, said, "What I adore about this brand is how easy it makes cutting food. I used to feel very tired after working in the kitchen for a few hours. That's when my mother-in-law recommended me imarku, and now I enjoy cooking again. My knives are sharp and easy to handle, which helps me get the work done much more quickly. I can spend more time with my family and even take time to go for a walk."
Imarku's steak, meat, and butcher knives are made of high-quality steel, cutting meat as effortlessly as possible. The knives have a razor-sharp blade that is extra durable and enables people to easily cut through meat like chicken and pork chops for any occasion, including BBQs.
A new restaurant owner who opened its door in Denver said, "The variety of knives offered by imarku is second to none. My kitchen staff requested the new collection when it first came out, and there has been a considerable jump in their productivity levels since we made the purchase. What I like about them is how durable they are and will last for a long time. I won't have to spend thousands of dollars on replacing these knives after every few years. The benefits that these knives provide also cover the costs in a matter of a few months."
In addition to its high-quality products, imarku provides excellent customer service and support with fast and free shipping across the US on orders above $69. The seamless delivery ensures a smooth process for people to start cooking using their knives and experiencing the benefits they offer.
People interested in learning more about knives, including butcher knives from imarku, can check out their website or contact them using the information below.
Anna Cassidy
Imarku Kitchen
+1 323-998-7088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
How are kitchen knives manufactured?