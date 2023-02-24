Advanced Distribution Management System Market to hit USD 11.2 Billion by 2031 | Top Key Players

Advanced Distribution Management System Market

The report includes the market share of key vendors and advanced distribution management system market trends.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in demand for integrated single platforms, rising adoption of smart grid applications, growing dependency on automated metering systems, and escalating popularity of electric vehicles drive the growth of the global advanced distribution management system market.

The COVID-19 outbreak favorably impacted the growth of the global market with surging acceptance of connected devices and supportive government initiatives related to the use of smart grid systems in the energy & utilities sector.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global advanced distribution management system market generated $2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape.

The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global advanced distribution management system market based on solution, organization size, end-use vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation.

This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on the solution, the ADMS platforms segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the services segment.

Based on end-use vertical, the telecom segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

On basis of organization size, the large enterprise segment held largest market share in 2021, accounting nearly fourth-fifths of the global market share, and is set to retain its dominant status in 2031. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the SMEs segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global advanced distribution management system market report include Eaton Corporation Plc (Tripp Lite), General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., ltron Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Innowatts Inc., and Wipro Limited.

