Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole Releases Debut Album, Jesus Changed My Life
Katy Nichole receives a plaque commemorating her back-to-back No. 1 songs, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” and “God Is In This Story,” during this week’s Jesus Changed My Life release event held in Nashville. She is pictured with members of her music industry team.
30-City Tour With CAIN Begins March 2
'Jesus Changed My Life' is really a testimonial song. I have been changed by the love, grace and mercy of Jesus...I know how much He’s changed my life, but Jesus can change anybody’s life.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centricity Music’s Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole globally releases her highly anticipated, full-length album debut, Jesus Changed My Life, today (Feb. 24). This 11-track odyssey is filled with the unabashed honesty and vocal clarity that have made the 22-year-old one of Christian music’s fastest-rising artists.
— Katy Nichole
Going from deep depression and anxiety, due largely to complications from her scoliosis, to becoming one of the most successful breakout artists of 2022, Nichole’s story of suffering, hope and healing, a process which continues even today, is connecting with a worldwide audience. Jesus Changed My Life shares a window into her incredible account of transformation.
In less than a year, the album’s opening track, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” propelled Nichole to heights rarely experienced by a brand new artist. The song became the biggest hit this decade on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, crowning the list for a record-breaking 20 weeks. She followed the unprecedented success with three-week chart-topper “God Is In This Story.” Together, the songs resided at No. 1 for 44% of 2022 while Nichole further topped six Billboard year-end radio and sales categories. Moreover, she garnered her first nominations for an American Music Award and a Dove Award (co-hosting and performing on the GMA Dove Awards Pre-Telecast), received a K-LOVE Fan Award and was named a “Trending Artist on the Rise” by YouTube.
Nichole’s latest video and the album’s title track, “Jesus Changed My Life,” is the newcomer’s personal declaration of faith set to melody. Receiving a resounding standing ovation after singing the song during her Grand Ole Opry debut, Nichole says the song is “really a testimonial song. I have been changed by the love, grace and mercy of Jesus. He is so kind to me. I know how much He’s changed my life, but Jesus can change anybody’s life.”
Like the rainbow after a storm, that’s the promise she hopes listeners are able to cling to across the thoughtful blend of pop, country and worship found on her first studio project. The songs assembled on Jesus Changed My Life are like bright rays of hope peeking through the clouds in someone else’s story.
“I want to use my platform to make sure people know I’m standing beside them, facing many of the same battles they are. I just want people to know they aren’t alone. You’re not alone,” she contends, speaking directly to the people who listen to her music, “and you are loved more than you know.”
Sharing her songs live for tens of thousands while on the road last year with Jeremy Camp, Matthew West and an array of artists on the “K-LOVE Christmas Tour,” she was also featured on this year’s “Rock the Universe” at Universal Orlando Resort and is poised to join CAIN for a 30-city run of dates beginning March 2.
About Katy Nichole:
Singer/songwriter, 2022 Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir long before 150+ million people around the world heard her 2022 Dove Award-nominated, K-LOVE Fan Award-winning “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” which is the first song this decade to reach 20-weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Writing songs and leading worship by age 18, Nichole’s relationship with both music and God is inextricably intertwined with her path through anxiety and depression to health and wholeness. Now 22, and having served as both an ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Children® and as a volunteer for Musicians On Call, Nichole has been nominated for an American Music Award, made her Grand Ole Opry debut, released her self-titled EP last summer, and realized her second-straight No. 1 with “God Is In This Story.” Breaking into the Top 5 on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and named a YouTube “Trending Artist On The Rise,” she launches her full-length album debut, Jesus Changed My Life, today (Feb. 24).
About Centricity Music:
The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Layne, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/.
