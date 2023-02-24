Support for Libyan Elections

Today, the United States hosted the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, and senior officials from Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Türkiye, the UAE, and the UK, to discuss the Libyan people’s demand for presidential and parliamentary elections. Ahead of his briefing to the UN Security Council, Special Representative Bathily updated participants on his consultations with Libyan leaders and institutions in order to promote consensus leading to elections in 2023. Participants took note of the achievements made by the Libyan House of Representatives and High Council of State in Egypt-facilitated negotiations on a constitutional basis for elections, and consulted on next steps in finalizing election preparations. In remarks to the visiting officials, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman underscored U.S. agreement with SRSG Bathily that we should help make 2023 the year of free and fair Libyan elections.