Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Barclay’s Travel to Geneva

Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Erin Barclay will travel to Geneva, Switzerland February 24 to March 1 for meetings around the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC).

In Geneva, she will meet with senior officials from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Committee of the Red Cross, UN member states, Syrian human rights defenders, and civil society organizations ahead of and during the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

For media inquiries, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.