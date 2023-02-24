Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,852 in the last 365 days.

Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Barclay’s Travel to Geneva

Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Erin Barclay will travel to Geneva, Switzerland February 24 to March 1 for meetings around the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC).

In Geneva, she will meet with senior officials from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Committee of the Red Cross, UN member states, Syrian human rights defenders, and civil society organizations ahead of and during the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

For media inquiries, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.

You just read:

Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Barclay’s Travel to Geneva

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.