Mastopexy Market Garner to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2031 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Mastopexy Market Size

Mastopexy market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mastopexy market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. A breast lift, also known as mastopexy, is a surgical procedure performed by a plastic surgeon to change the shape of the breasts. In a breast lift, excess skin is removed and breast tissue is reshaped to raise the breasts. There are many causes for breast changes, including pregnancy, during which the ligaments that support the breasts might stretch as the breasts get fuller and heavier. This stretching might contribute to sagging breasts after pregnancy. Weight fluctuations or changes in weight can cause the breast skin to stretch and lose elasticity and another cause is gravity, over time, gravity causes ligaments in the breasts to stretch and sag. Also, owing to ageing, the tissue and structure of the breasts begin to change. This is due to differences in the reproductive hormone levels caused by the natural process of aging. As a result of these changes, the breasts begin to lose their firmness and fullness.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Some of the major companies that operate in the mastopexy market size are AbbVie, GC Aesthetics, Hologic, Mentor (Johnson & Johnson), Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Sientra Inc, Bausch Health, Establishment Labs, Lipoelastic and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials.

Mastopexy or breast lift can reduce sagging and increase the position of the nipples and the darker area surrounding the nipples (areolae). The size of the areolae can also be reduced during the procedure to keep them in proportion to the newly shaped breasts. The breast lift could be done in the cases when, breasts have lost shape and volume, or they've gotten flatter and longer, when the breasts are unsupported and fall below the breast creases, when nipples and areolae point downward and in case when one of the breasts falls lower than the other.

Some of the risks associated with the breast uplift process include, scarring- while scars are permanent, they'll soften and fade within one to two years. Scars from a breast lift can usually be hidden by bras and bathing suits. Rarely, poor healing can cause scars to become thick and wide. Irregularities or asymmetry in the shape and size of the breasts- this could occur as a result of changes during the healing process. Also, surgery might not successfully correct pre-existing asymmetry. Changes in nipple or breast sensation- while sensation typically returns within several weeks, some loss of feeling might be permanent. Erotic sensation typically isn't affected and partial or total loss of the nipples or areolae- rarely, the blood supply to the nipple or areola is interrupted during a breast lift. This can damage breast tissue in the area and lead to partial or total loss of the nipple or areola.

The mastopexy market size is segmented on the basis of type, end use and region. On the basis of type, the mastopexy market forecast is segmented into Benelli lift or donut lift, crescent breast lift, lollipop breast lift and anchor breast lift and on the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and specialty clinics.

North America accounted for a majority of the mastopexy market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of surgical procedures for breast augmentation and breast reduction, increase in number of geriatric female populations, presence of key players and advancement in healthcare in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to surge in the medical tourism owing to high cost in the developed countries and a greater range of surgical options available, which is expected to lead to significant growth of the mastopexy market trends in the near future.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the anchor breast lift was the highest contributor to the mastopexy market analysis in 2021.

By end use, the hospitals are projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

