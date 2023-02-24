Submit Release
Leading Sri Lankan Tamil Diaspora Entrepreneur Baskaren Kandia Summoned by Military Intelligence - Send Shockwaves

JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major development against Tamils in Sri Lanka, a leading International Tamil Entrepreneur was summoned by the Military intelligence for questioning.

Mr. Baskaran Kandia who owns successful businesses worldwide, including leading TV and other media outlets globally - including in Sri Lanka - was visiting Sri Lanka when he was summoned by the Military Intelligence for questioning.

This sent shock waves among Tamils especially among the Tamil entertainers who were planning to invest in Sri Lanka.

Military intelligence often harasses and abuse Tamils, but this is the first time a major International Tamil Entrepreneur was summoned by the Military Intelligence.

Tens of thousands of Tamils fled Sri Lanka over the years due to continuous discrimination against Tamils and persecution resulting in large scale killings of Tamils and sexual assault and rape of Tamil women.

Those Tamils who fled have become successful professionals and entrepreneurs. Many were returning to invest in Sri Lanka.

