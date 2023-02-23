Federal Reserve Board announces it has denied the request by Custodia Bank, Inc., for reconsideration of the Board's decision last month on its application to be supervised by the Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that it has denied the request by Custodia Bank, Inc., of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for reconsideration of the Boardâ€™s decision last month on its application to be supervised by the Federal Reserve.

The Board previously concluded that the firmâ€™s application as submitted was inconsistent with the required factors under the law. The Boardâ€™s rules permit an applicant to request that the Board reconsider its application decision.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.