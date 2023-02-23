Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,969 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces it has denied the request by Custodia Bank, Inc., for reconsideration of the Board's decision last month on its application to be supervised by the Federal Reserve

February 23, 2023

Federal Reserve Board announces it has denied the request by Custodia Bank, Inc., for reconsideration of the Board's decision last month on its application to be supervised by the Federal Reserve

For release at 5:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced that it has denied the request by Custodia Bank, Inc., of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for reconsideration of the Boardâ€™s decision last month on its application to be supervised by the Federal Reserve.

The Board previously concluded that the firmâ€™s application as submitted was inconsistent with the required factors under the law. The Boardâ€™s rules permit an applicant to request that the Board reconsider its application decision.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces it has denied the request by Custodia Bank, Inc., for reconsideration of the Board's decision last month on its application to be supervised by the Federal Reserve

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.