One Year of Safe Water in Ukraine: Water Mission Scales Emergency Disaster Response to Serve Over 100,000 People in 67 Locations Across Ukraine

Safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Needs Remain Critically High on the One-Year Anniversary of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

/EIN News/ -- N. CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit with more than 20 years of experience in disaster response, continues its emergency safe water work in Ukraine one year after Russia’s invasion. Water Mission deployed to the region just days after the conflict began and is thankful for the ongoing dedication of partners, volunteers, and everyone who has supported this response. Water Mission’s diverse international strategic partner network includes the United Nations International Organization for Migration and numerous corporations, NGOs, ministries, and individual supporters.



“I want to thank all who have come alongside us in the last year, as our shared efforts have impacted more than 100,000 people,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our dedication to providing safe water access is bringing hope to people living in dire circumstances across Ukraine.”

Since February 2022, Water Mission has served Ukrainian refugees seeking safety in bordering countries. Water Mission was also one of the first organizations to provide access to safe water for internally displaced people within Ukraine. The organization’s impact continues to expand emergency safe water access in areas affected by the war, where municipal water and power infrastructure are targeted by deadly missile strikes.

In the last year, Water Mission has produced more than 6 million gallons (23 million liters) of safe water and installed 50 emergency safe water systems and mobile water units. These systems aid vulnerable people in underserved communities that are typically far from urban centers. Water Mission teams in Ukraine are serving amidst the continuing conflict, providing critical on-the-ground engineering expertise, consulting, and water quality testing services to local municipal water operators. Water Mission has also collaborated with partners to ensure dignified living conditions for people in need by distributing more than 3 million water purification packets and 10,000 hygiene kits. The hygiene kits include items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, and other sanitary items to help people who have lost everything have the ability to stay healthy. Additionally, the organization has distributed 7,500 Bibles and biblical trauma healing resources in Ukrainian to share the good news of God’s love with those who are struggling.

Water Mission is actively placing more safe water treatment systems and mobile water units in the weeks ahead throughout war-torn southeastern Ukraine. The organization will continue to work collaboratively with regional city officials, local governments, and churches to address the most critical safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs.

To learn more or support the response, please visit watermission.org.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in 59 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God’s love. Water Mission’s global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization has over 400 staff members based in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America; and the Caribbean. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 15 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .





