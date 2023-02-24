Carlsbad Locals Launch Vacation Rental Property Management Service
Casago San Diego North County will provide specialized property management servicesCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlsbad locals Dave Carter, Bert King, and Erik Trogden have launched a Casago franchise in Carlsbad, California. This branch of the international vacation rental and property management company will be called Casago San Diego North County and will provide property management solutions for homeowners who want to boost rental income while maintaining high property values.
“We are delighted to open a Casago franchise and join forces with this experienced team that will support us as we grow our property management business profitably and responsibly,” says Erik Trogden, co-owner of Casago San Diego North County. “As residents of Carlsbad, we’re excited to work with Casago to attract property owners and visitors that love this beautiful destination as much as we do, and to provide them with the highest level of care and service.”
Carter, King, and Trogden are all real estate enthusiasts with a combined 35 years of experience and a thorough understanding of all aspects of the market, including buying, selling, managing, and investing. Their shared values of a client-centered approach that makes clients feel appreciated and acknowledged, as well as handling customers on a caring and personal level, inspired them to partner with Casago. Casago's owner-centric focus and highly personalized and honest approach to handling owners and guests struck the mark for the trio.
“We are intent on building a client-centered, top-notch vacation rental property management business that sets a new standard for the industry,” says Dave Carter, co-owner of Casago San Diego North County. “As we team up with Casago, we are so excited by our shared values, focused on honesty, trust, transparency, stewardship, wise leadership, and excellence. We are confident this will be a winning combination and provide incomparable service to our homeowners and guests.”
Casago is committed to upholding responsible practices that protect the interests of the property owner, the guest, and the community. Properties on Casago’s management program benefit from the following advantages:
• Local property management team provides 24/7 assistance and security
• Required screening of all renters through a public background check
• Management maintains close relationships with Homeowners Associations
• Professional revenue management and distribution to 200+ marketing channels
• Casago.com spotlights properties to millions seeking upscale accommodations
“We are thrilled to welcome Erik, Bert, and Dave into our growing network of exceptional property managers across the United States and Mexico,” said Steve Schwab, founder and CEO of Casago. “We look forward to supporting them as they create remarkable experiences for homeowners and guests that are synonymous with Casago’s standards of hospitality excellence.”
The Casago management program enables property managers to focus on providing the highest level of care for their homeowners and guests while growing their rental portfolio using Casago’s best-in-class technology and marketing. The Carlsbad location expands Casago's services to 53 markets across the U.S. and Mexico.
For more information, visit https://casago.com/north-county-san-diego/.
About Casago:
Casago is reimagining the future of the short-term rental industry through its franchise model that connects local, independent property management companies with best-in-class technology, marketing, and support to compete at a national level. With more than 22 years of experience, Casago has become internationally recognized as a leader within the vacation and short-term rental industry in more than 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. It promotes more than 4,000 properties on Casago’s website and through its dedicated reservations call center, along with 200+ additional channels including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and more. Casago services over 3,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships with homeowners and the local communities in which they operate.
For more information please visit www.casago.com.
