USGrants.org tracks over 38,581 programs from more than 12,474 government grant funding agencies and organizations
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, is pleased to announce that the company has tracked over 38,581 funding programs from more than 12,474 government grant funding agencies and organizations in the United States.
Here's a list of the top 50 funding agencies by the number of programs offered and total funding tracked for the agency:
National Institutes of Health
Tracked Programs: 4820
Tracked Funding: $1,323,164,383
National Park Service
Tracked Programs: 3792
Tracked Funding: $496,732,338
Fish and Wildlife Service
Tracked Programs: 2269
Tracked Funding: $588,884,885
Bureau of Land Management
Tracked Programs: 1780
Tracked Funding: $574,598,366
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Tracked Programs: 1608
Tracked Funding: $3,336,561,955
National Science Foundation
Tracked Programs: 1060
Tracked Funding: $1,295,672,315
Department of Education
Tracked Programs: 890
Tracked Funding: $1,642,472,674
Administration for Children and Families
Tracked Programs: 829
Tracked Funding: $3,213,891,554
Environmental Protection Agency
Tracked Programs: 821
Tracked Funding: $586,900,326
Geological Survey
Tracked Programs: 815
Tracked Funding: $73,850,598
Health Resources and Services Administration
Tracked Programs: 791
Tracked Funding: $162,474,764
Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Tracked Programs: 652
Tracked Funding: $102,394,516
NASA Headquarters
Tracked Programs: 622
Tracked Funding: $8,785,000
Dept. of the Army USAMRAA
Tracked Programs: 550
Tracked Funding: $111,150,000
HHS-NIH11
Tracked Programs: 542
Tracked Funding: $157,933,498
DOI-NPS
Tracked Programs: 486
Tracked Funding: $65,728,824
Department of the Interior
Tracked Programs: 467
Tracked Funding: $207,755,382
Agency for International Development
Tracked Programs: 392
Tracked Funding: $15,260,760,443
Department of Commerce
Tracked Programs: 338
Tracked Funding: $664,223,263
Golden Field Office
Tracked Programs: 333
Tracked Funding: $594,350,021
Department of Homeland Security FEMA
Tracked Programs: 330
Tracked Funding: $776,661,862
National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Tracked Programs: 322
Tracked Funding: $574,738,561
Department of Housing and Urban Development
Tracked Programs: 298
Tracked Funding: $2,367,535,000
National Endowment for the Humanities
Tracked Programs: 288
Tracked Funding: $93,541,000
National Institute of Justice
Tracked Programs: 263
Tracked Funding: $113,395,999
Bureau Of Educational and Cultural Affairs
Tracked Programs: 254
Tracked Funding: $659,432,802
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health
Tracked Programs: 253
Tracked Funding: $582,396,356
Bureau of Justice Assistance
Tracked Programs: 245
Tracked Funding: $436,505,797
Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention
Tracked Programs: 237
Tracked Funding: $240,063,758
Bureau of Reclamation
Tracked Programs: 231
Tracked Funding: $426,453,508
DOI-FWS
Tracked Programs: 215
Tracked Funding: $144,076,973
Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration
Tracked Programs: 208
Tracked Funding: $248,545,000
Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Adminis.
Tracked Programs: 197
Tracked Funding: $148,232,009
HHS-CDC
Tracked Programs: 195
Tracked Funding: $30,362,290
Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor
Tracked Programs: 191
Tracked Funding: $286,476,326
Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service
Tracked Programs: 163
Tracked Funding: $26,959,261
National Energy Technology Laboratory
Tracked Programs: 163
Tracked Funding: $486,741,011
DOI-BLM
Tracked Programs: 162
Tracked Funding: $57,906,206
Food Drug Administration
Tracked Programs: 152
Tracked Funding: $127,626,866
DOT/Federal Railroad Administration
Tracked Programs: 151
Tracked Funding: $7,244,649,423
DOI-USGS1
Tracked Programs: 149
Tracked Funding: $37,687,868
Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region
Tracked Programs: 148
Tracked Funding: $290,118,363
Office of Naval Research
Tracked Programs: 145
Tracked Funding: $3,257,500
Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH
Tracked Programs: 136
Tracked Funding: $380,381,169
Office on Violence Against Women
Tracked Programs: 125
Tracked Funding: $71,688,430
Administration on Aging
Tracked Programs: 123
Tracked Funding: $64,959,266
International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affair
Tracked Programs: 122
Tracked Funding: $220,487,485
National Institute of Standards and Technology
Tracked Programs: 116
Tracked Funding: $3,607,500
Office of Procurement Operations Grants Division
Tracked Programs: 111
Tracked Funding: $283,490,459
DOT Federal Highway Administration
Tracked Programs: 111
Tracked Funding: $220,242,414
For a complete list of all funding agencies, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
