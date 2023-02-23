USGrants.org tracks over 38,581 programs from more than 12,474 government grant funding agencies and organizations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, is pleased to announce that the company has tracked over 38,581 funding programs from more than 12,474 government grant funding agencies and organizations in the United States.

Here's a list of the top 50 funding agencies by the number of programs offered and total funding tracked for the agency:

National Institutes of Health

Tracked Programs: 4820

Tracked Funding: $1,323,164,383

National Park Service

Tracked Programs: 3792

Tracked Funding: $496,732,338

Fish and Wildlife Service

Tracked Programs: 2269

Tracked Funding: $588,884,885

Bureau of Land Management

Tracked Programs: 1780

Tracked Funding: $574,598,366

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Tracked Programs: 1608

Tracked Funding: $3,336,561,955

National Science Foundation

Tracked Programs: 1060

Tracked Funding: $1,295,672,315

Department of Education

Tracked Programs: 890

Tracked Funding: $1,642,472,674

Administration for Children and Families

Tracked Programs: 829

Tracked Funding: $3,213,891,554

Environmental Protection Agency

Tracked Programs: 821

Tracked Funding: $586,900,326

Geological Survey

Tracked Programs: 815

Tracked Funding: $73,850,598

Health Resources and Services Administration

Tracked Programs: 791

Tracked Funding: $162,474,764

Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Tracked Programs: 652

Tracked Funding: $102,394,516

NASA Headquarters

Tracked Programs: 622

Tracked Funding: $8,785,000

Dept. of the Army USAMRAA

Tracked Programs: 550

Tracked Funding: $111,150,000

HHS-NIH11

Tracked Programs: 542

Tracked Funding: $157,933,498

DOI-NPS

Tracked Programs: 486

Tracked Funding: $65,728,824

Department of the Interior

Tracked Programs: 467

Tracked Funding: $207,755,382

Agency for International Development

Tracked Programs: 392

Tracked Funding: $15,260,760,443

Department of Commerce

Tracked Programs: 338

Tracked Funding: $664,223,263

Golden Field Office

Tracked Programs: 333

Tracked Funding: $594,350,021

Department of Homeland Security FEMA

Tracked Programs: 330

Tracked Funding: $776,661,862

National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Tracked Programs: 322

Tracked Funding: $574,738,561

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Tracked Programs: 298

Tracked Funding: $2,367,535,000

National Endowment for the Humanities

Tracked Programs: 288

Tracked Funding: $93,541,000

National Institute of Justice

Tracked Programs: 263

Tracked Funding: $113,395,999

Bureau Of Educational and Cultural Affairs

Tracked Programs: 254

Tracked Funding: $659,432,802

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health

Tracked Programs: 253

Tracked Funding: $582,396,356

Bureau of Justice Assistance

Tracked Programs: 245

Tracked Funding: $436,505,797

Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention

Tracked Programs: 237

Tracked Funding: $240,063,758

Bureau of Reclamation

Tracked Programs: 231

Tracked Funding: $426,453,508

DOI-FWS

Tracked Programs: 215

Tracked Funding: $144,076,973

Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration

Tracked Programs: 208

Tracked Funding: $248,545,000

Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Adminis.

Tracked Programs: 197

Tracked Funding: $148,232,009

HHS-CDC

Tracked Programs: 195

Tracked Funding: $30,362,290

Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor

Tracked Programs: 191

Tracked Funding: $286,476,326

Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service

Tracked Programs: 163

Tracked Funding: $26,959,261

National Energy Technology Laboratory

Tracked Programs: 163

Tracked Funding: $486,741,011

DOI-BLM

Tracked Programs: 162

Tracked Funding: $57,906,206

Food Drug Administration

Tracked Programs: 152

Tracked Funding: $127,626,866

DOT/Federal Railroad Administration

Tracked Programs: 151

Tracked Funding: $7,244,649,423

DOI-USGS1

Tracked Programs: 149

Tracked Funding: $37,687,868

Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region

Tracked Programs: 148

Tracked Funding: $290,118,363

Office of Naval Research

Tracked Programs: 145

Tracked Funding: $3,257,500

Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH

Tracked Programs: 136

Tracked Funding: $380,381,169

Office on Violence Against Women

Tracked Programs: 125

Tracked Funding: $71,688,430

Administration on Aging

Tracked Programs: 123

Tracked Funding: $64,959,266

International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affair

Tracked Programs: 122

Tracked Funding: $220,487,485

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Tracked Programs: 116

Tracked Funding: $3,607,500

Office of Procurement Operations Grants Division

Tracked Programs: 111

Tracked Funding: $283,490,459

DOT Federal Highway Administration

Tracked Programs: 111

Tracked Funding: $220,242,414

For a complete list of all funding agencies, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.