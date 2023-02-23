Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $100 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan

February 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a record 10-year, $100 billion statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) that will increase the number of transportation projects to improve congestion, maintain roadways, and increase safety across Texas. The proposed 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) is estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 UTP and is primarily based on the record projected revenue from state sources.



“I'm proud to announce a record $100 billion plan to strengthen and improve our transportation infrastructure," said Governor Abbott. “Under TxDOT's 2024 Unified Transportation Program, we will dedicate critical funds to bolster our major roadway infrastructure to address the unique needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan will further boost our economy and keep Texas the economic juggernaut of the nation. Together, we are working to ensure that Texas remains the premier destination for people and businesses."



“As the state of Texas continues to see exponential population and economic growth, this funding will help meet the needs of all Texans,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. “As cities grow every year, it’s important we continue to address congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which is also set to get a significant boost.”



“Safety is a top priority for TxDOT, and these funding levels reflect that,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “This historic Unified Transportation Plan allows the department to deliver on a record number of projects that are not only innovative but will help improve safety for all Texans. These efforts can, and do, have real impacts on our ability to drastically reduce fatalities on our roadways."



In August 2022, Governor Abbott announced the adoption of TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) that advances a $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.



The UTP is a planning document that guides the development of transportation projects across the state. Additionally, the UTP identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investments. Projects are selected by TxDOT and local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity, and rural connectivity, with opportunities for public input at both the state and local levels.



More information on the UTP projects is available here.

