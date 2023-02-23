Galantas Gold Provides Update on the Omagh Gold Project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is providing an update on the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.



The Company is targeting an updated NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate by the end of Q2 2023 to incorporate an additional 7,800 metres of drilling with many of the drill holes indicating higher gold grades and thicker widths in dilation zones. Internal modelling indicates that the grades and widths of mineralization increase within the dilation zones at the Kearney and Joshua veins. At Kearney, examples of drill holes that fall within dilation zones are drill hole FR-DD-22-UG-181 at a vertical depth of 150 metres that intersected 7 metres (estimated 3.3 metres true thickness) of 31.7 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, and drill hole FR-DD-22-UG-186 at a vertical depth of 143 metres that intersected 4.4 metres (estimated 3.0 metres true thickness) of 31.8 g/t gold (see Galantas’ press releases dated March 21, 2022 and August 4, 2022).

Given the potentially high grade and thicker widths within dilation zones below the current underground development, the Company is proceeding with a sustainable mine plan targeted by the end of Q2 2023 that will allow the Company to develop at these lower levels in order to optimize production. The mine plan will determine the suitability of targeting initially 10,000 gold ounces a year, with the potential for this to increase to 20,000 ounces a year, followed by staged expansions. The plan is expected to include development options for mining at the lower levels of the Kearney Vein and to the north and south extensions of the vein’s existing workings.

The Company has also completed its first hole targeting the Kerr Vein from underground, approximately 200 metres north of the known surface exposure and approximately 200 metres south of a historic base-of-till gold anomaly. Quartz veinlets associated with the sulphide minerals, pyrite and galena, have been recorded in the core within the target zone supporting management’s view that Kerr may extend northwards between the high-grade Joshua and Kearney veins. Historical Pionjar drilling (base-of-till sampling) by RioFinex in the 1980s identified 8 g/t gold between the Kearney and Joshua veins, approximately 100 metres north of the development drift. The Company intends to drill additional underground holes at Kerr from the crosscut development.

At the Joshua Vein, a detailed geotechnical assessment is planned to identify the optimal location for the raisebore hole which will be used as a secondary egress. Management is also reviewing the location for a portal at Joshua to optimize access to the north and south extensions for future production.

The recruitment and retention of underground mining crews at the Omagh Project has continued to be a challenge due to the consequences of only being able to recruit miners from the UK and Ireland, greatly impacting productivity. A core group of experienced miners is now focused on plans for mine and waste development, prioritizing access to the high-grade dilation zones below the current underground workings as the Company looks to transition to contract mining with Q.M.E. Mining Services (NI) Ltd. as a potential manpower, mining and development solution. The Company will establish a new mine optimization plan to develop to the high-grade dilation zones at depth to maximize productivity.

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical disclosures relating to exploration in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Sarah Coulter, who is considered, by virtue of her education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Dr. Coulter is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as she is the Chief Geologist of Galantas Gold Corporation.

Production and development disclosures in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Brendan Morris, who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Morris is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is the Chief Operating Officer of Galantas Gold Corporation.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

