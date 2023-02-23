Dundee Precious Metals Files Technical Report on the Ada Tepe Gold Mine

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company has filed a technical report for its Ada Tepe gold mine in Bulgaria. The purpose of the report was to support the updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate and improved life of mine plan for Ada Tepe, as previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated January 12, 2023.

The technical report has been prepared pursuant to the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101. The technical report and the January 12, 2023 news release are both available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.dundeeprecious.com).

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

