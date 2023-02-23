Expert Tips for Building a Sustainable Outdoor Entertainment Space

Enjoy outdoor living and entertaining year-round in a sustainable way - Softwoods explains how.

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building a beautiful, functional outdoor space can add value to any home and provide an elevated living and entertaining experience for homeowners. However, family-owned South Australian company and decking experts Softwoods explain that sustainability is becoming an increased priority for many renovators and homeowners. Here, Softwoods shares their top tips for creating a sustainable outdoor space.

According to Softwoods, beginning with an overall design plan will ensure the outdoor space looks good and functions in a way that meets the family's needs and supports their hobbies. Having a solid plan in place will also ensure the overall design is cohesive and will help to determine a budget.

Softwoods explains that in general, renovators and landscapers should opt for sustainable or recycled materials for al fresco features when building a sustainable outdoor area. This includes using timber products as much as possible as the energy required to manufacture them is minimal and they have a very low carbon footprint. Pergolas and decking areas can also feature recycled materials where possible.

Including low maintenance and low water grass alternative ground covers such as gravel, bark, wood chips and mulch is an eco-friendly move. For those who prefer a living ground cover, Softwoods suggests looking for low water options to lower the water bill and reduce overall water consumption.

Landscape lighting is an important part of designing an outdoor living area. Softwoods says it is very easy to make greener choices with outdoor lighting by avoiding older, halogen lights and choosing either solar lights or LED outdoor lights.

When it comes to outdoor furniture, Softwoods suggests looking for quality products that are built to last and made from sustainable or recycled materials. Wherever possible, seek out local companies to support the local economy.

There are plenty of ways to build a stunning, yet practical outdoor living area without compromising on sustainability. For more information on environmentally conscious outdoor building practices or to get started on a project, contact Softwoods today.

