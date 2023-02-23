Submit Release
State Lawmaker Weighs Expansion of Electronic Court Reporting

A Los Angeles County lawmaker is pursuing legislation that would expand the use of electronic recording in state court proceedings, a proposal expected to draw heavy opposition from certified court reporters and their labor union. Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, has not made public specific bill language, and her office did not return messages seeking more information. But several legislative sources said the second-term state senator has told others in the Capitol that she intends to introduce legislation allowing electronic recording in civil and family law cases. 

