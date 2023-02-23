Underestimating the burden of grant-and-hold disposals

We recently speculated about how much a 2015 Supreme Court policy change that dramatically increased the number of grant-and-hold orders in criminal cases has added to the court’s workload. We underestimated. The flaw in our analysis was guessing at the amount of time justices and their staffs spend disposing of grant-and-hold cases. Being recently better informed, we now know that the policy change caused more than “just ‘a bit’ ” more work for them.