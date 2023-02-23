Nepal High Trek & Expedition Captivates World Travellers with Nepal Treks

The company is renowned for its spectacular tours that take trekkers on adventurous and luxurious trips to the Himalayas Nepal.

KATHMANDU, NEPAL, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the ultimate Nepal trekking season about to begin, Nepal High Trek & Expedition is pleased to announce it is offering three spectacular tours of Everest Base Camp, Manaslu Circuit, and Annapurna Base Camp.Nepal High Trek & Expedition is a renowned tour operator and travel agency located in the stunning mountains of Kathmandu, Nepal. The company offers a wide range of itineraries to suit the needs of any adventurer, from short to long, or individual to entire families. All itineraries can be fully customized by the team’s qualified travel planners, while still ensuring trekkers are provided with all of the resources they need to realize success.What truly sets Nepal High Trek & Expedition apart from other tour operators is its exotic destinations within a backdrop of the stunning Himalayan mountains. Nepal is renowned for having the world’s tallest peaks, such as Everest, Kanchanjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Annapurna I, and many others. As such, the Himalayas is one of the world’s best adventure destinations in Nepal and the company’s mission is to help trekkers experience all Nepal has to offer.While Nepal High Trek & Expedition boasts multiple Nepal tours to choose from, its most popular include the Everest Base Camp Trek Manaslu Circuit Trek , and the 7-Day Annapurna Base Camp Trek . Each of these tours are carefully planned to ensure a smooth trek and minimize last-minute hiccups, while providing clients with the most luxurious and captivating adventures of their lives.“No matter which tour you choose, you’ll have access to all of the jewels that Nepal has to offer,” says founder of Nepal High Trek & Expedition, Anjan Tamang. “You’ll take in the most breathtaking scenery, learn about our region, and have the experience of a lifetime. We look forward to hosting you on your thrilling journey of adventure.”Nepal High Trek & Expedition also offers other popular tours, including the Langtang Valley Trek ( https://www.nepalhightrek.com/activities/langtang-valley-trek/ ), Ghorepani Poon Hill Trek, Wilderness Region Trek, and many more.For more information about Nepal High Trek & Expedition, please visit https://www.nepalhightrek.com/ About the CompanyNepal High Trek & Expedition Pvt. Ltd. (NHTE) was founded in 2015 and has been successfully leading diverse trips across the Himalayas Nepal by an experienced guide with over 15 years of experience. The company offers quintessential to sumptuous travel packages within Nepal and beyond, including holidays that include Trekking, Peak Climbing, Expedition, Culture Tour, Water Rafting, Jungle Safari, Paragliding, and many more.Unwavering passion and relentless hard work for more than a decade have made Nepal High Trek & Expedition successful in the field of Nepalese tourism, offering impeccable 24/7 services and courteous hospitality that define the company.