LIMS Wizards Unveils SampleVision v3.1 at Pittcon 2023

LIMS Wizards is a global scientific software solutions provider. A simple and fast way to request analyses and view results.

Visit Booth 1316 at Pittcon 2023 for Hands-on Demonstrations of SampleVision v3.1

SampleVision v3.1 supports any FDA-regulated laboratories via a full audit trail, enhanced security, and electronic signature support for reports with industry-leading cloud-based mobile technology.” — Robert Jackson

NEWARK, DE, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, announces the launch of version 3.1 of SampleVision at Pittcon 2023 in Philadelphia. The latest version includes expanded interfaces to clinical systems (LIS, etc.) via HL7 format using Mirth Connect as well as to any or no LIMS (exporting direct to CSV). SampleVision v3.1 offers full regulatory compliance for life sciences customers via audit trail and electronic signatures as well as cutting-edge features like geolocation services, dashboards, configurable reports, image capture, and barcoding. Stop by booth 1316 March 20–22, 2023 to see it demonstrated live. Register to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet while visiting the booth.

Robert Jackson, Director, explained: “SampleVision v3.1 supports any FDA-regulated laboratories via a full audit trail, enhanced security, and electronic signature support for reports. Life sciences businesses can now take advantage of SampleVision’s industry-leading cloud-based mobile technology.”

These new features in SampleVision v3.1 allow LIMS Wizards’ customers in regulated industries to extend accessibility to their LIMS capabilities to users outside of the lab. All users can submit any kind of request, sample, or test—including routine tests that are run repeatedly, for which the submission process can be simplified with automated notifications—for any industry or lab type. The iOS and Android apps have enhanced drilldown capability on the dashboards and users will receive automated notifications at lab-configured frequencies when the results are ready for viewing. Users can capture images or GPS locations from the sampling location if they choose.

SampleVision v3.1 retains the features customers expect—the ability for any laboratory customer or user to securely submit analysis requests, receive automatic notifications when results are ready, and download results to their favorite device. SampleVision supports LIMS solutions that handle more than 80% of the global LIMS market, without customization or additional LIMS licenses.

The SampleVision™ mobile app runs on Apple iOS or Android smartphones and tablets. SampleVision is currently available with English, Spanish, and French language capabilities and is supported on Chrome and Firefox for Windows and Android, and on Safari for Apple iOS devices.

Learn more about the new features of SampleVision v3.1 in person at Booth 1316 at Pittcon 2023 or by requesting the recent webinar recording.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, develops intuitive products that fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. Our solutions are designed for simple implementation, so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions.

Megan Cavanaugh

info@limswizards.com

LIMS Wizards, LLC

302-731-5290