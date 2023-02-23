World Telehealth Initiative Delivers Vital Healthcare to Front Lines in Ukraine

/EIN News/ -- In collaboration with the Ukraine Ministry of Health, World Telehealth Initiative connects international medical experts to their Ukrainian colleagues using telehealth



KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Telehealth Initiative (“WTI”) today announced that, in partnership with the Ukraine Ministry of Health, it now serves 26 hospitals and outposts across Ukraine via telehealth. WTI’s international network of volunteer doctors provide real-time patient exams, consults and support to Ukrainian clinicians using medical-grade technology donated by Teladoc Health. Ukrainian doctors also use this telehealth network to connect their in-country experts from city centers to their medics closer to the front lines.

More than 760 Ukraine healthcare facilities have been attacked and damaged, leaving hundreds of thousands without access to care. World Telehealth Initiative has implemented the largest telehealth network in Ukraine that assists clinicians with combat trauma, and other high-acuity care in hospitals and on the front lines.

Mariia Karchevych, MPA, Deputy Minister of Health for the Ukraine, said, “The World Telehealth Initiative program has been highly impactful for Ukrainian patients and doctors during the conflict. We have experienced firsthand how doctors located anywhere can effectively deliver care at any time. Telemedicine has the potential to be a key component in the transformation of our healthcare system.”

In conjunction with the anniversary of the Ukraine conflict, the Ministry of Health and WTI hosted the first international Telehealth Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine to bring together the nation’s healthcare leadership to share program experiences, best practices, and plans to scale.

Sharon Allen, Co-Founder and CEO of World Telehealth Initiative, said, “Our humanitarian effort has served countless Ukrainian patients and doctors in vital specialties including trauma surgery, intensive care, neurosurgery and more. Furthermore, in the first year of the conflict we have facilitated improved standards of care such as updated major hemorrhage protocols. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of the Ukrainian people and healthcare system for years to come.”

About World Telehealth Initiative

World Telehealth Initiative is a non-profit organization that is transforming global healthcare for vulnerable communities around the globe. World Telehealth Initiative’s network of philanthropic healthcare professionals provides medical expertise to partner clinics and hospitals in underserved areas, resulting in higher quality of life and increased lifespans. By upskilling local clinicians and building the capacity of their health systems, World Telehealth Initiative embeds quality healthcare into these communities for patients today and future generations.

To learn more, please visit www.WorldTelehealthInitiative.org.

