Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,549 in the last 365 days.

Gunther Motor Company Sponsors 'Heroes: A Benefit Concert for the Blind'

Gunther Motor Company donated $10,000 to The Lighthouse of Broward to support their Annual Dining in the Dark gala.

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heroes: A Benefit Concert for the Blind and Visually Impaired Community" will be hosted by American Heritage School on May 6, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 1980s-themed event will take place in the main theater at 12200 W Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL, 33325, featuring performances by Bon Jovi and Journey tribute bands.

Lighthouse of Broward is the only private nonprofit organization in Broward County that provides comprehensive educational, rehabilitation, and counseling services to blind and visually impaired children and adults, including babies and seniors with vision loss.

"It is a privilege to participate in this event and support the Lighthouse of Broward's services to 2,590 blind and visually impaired babies to seniors in Broward County," said Joe Gunther, owner of Gunther Motor Company.

Please contact Lighthouse of Broward or any Gunther Motor Company dealership for tickets and information on providing your support.

Gunther Motor Company Donation Details:

Since 2019, the Gunther Motor Company Community Cares Initiative has made the following donations:

  • $60,000 - Wounded Warrior Project
  • $50,000 - Samaritan's Purse via National Christian Foundation (Hurricane Ian relief)
  • $50,000 - Volunteer Florida (Hurricane Ian relief)
  • $10,000 - The Lighthouse of Broward
  • $5,000 - Daytona Beach Fire Department
  • $5,000 - City of New Smyrna Beach
  • $5,000 - The Lighthouse of Broward
  • $5,000 - Coconut Creek Police Department

About Gunther Motor Company

Gunther Motor Company is a family-owned and operated automotive group with car dealerships throughout South Florida. With over 50 years in the industry, Gunther Motor Company prides itself on being a significant employer and reliable fixture in the community that provides attentive service and a family-friendly environment. 

Contact Information:
Giovanni Velez
Marketing Director
gvelez@iman.agency
(954) 510 4809

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Gunther Motor Company

Featured Image for Gunther Motor Company

You just read:

Gunther Motor Company Sponsors 'Heroes: A Benefit Concert for the Blind'

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.