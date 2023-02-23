Heyday Marketing Named Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business and Provides Strategic Ways to Grow Businesses in 2023

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heyday Marketing has been named Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business. The list, which can be found in the 2022 Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on communities, industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

As a tribute to being awarded, Chief Marketing Officer Eduardo Moya for Heyday Marketing has put together a list that highlights effective ways to promote your business. "With the start of the new year, this is a great time to start thinking about your marketing plans and taking stock of how things have worked in the past year and looking toward new year marketing is a crucial part of shoring up your business plans," commented Eduardo Moya.

Among the things business owners should be thinking about, are the ways their marketing strategies played out year ending 2022. A starting point would be to revise goals that were met for 2022 and give way to new year marketing ideas.

Why is New Year Marketing Important?

Perhaps the most obvious reason to think seriously about new year marketing is that this is the time to reassess how things have worked in 2022 and what changes an organization should make for the coming year. Certainly, things like taxes and fiscal year accounting should have any business owner thinking about how to optimize spending and ways to bring in revenue. New year marketing should be part of these calculations.

The new year also provides a slim period to cash in on the time of year when people are spending money. There is a small period of time after the holidays to draw in revenue from the holiday spending boost. Things tend to slow down considerably by March, and new year marketing is a way to draw in customers and boost sales.

Strategic Ways to Captivate Your Target Audience

1. Focus on SEO

More than 50% of marketing professionals cite SEO and organic traffic as the most important measure of success for marketing strategies. Making sure an organization's content, website, and social media are optimized to capture searches, is crucial to success in the coming year.

2. Create Email Collection Forms

Some of the highest conversion rates are directly attributable to email collection forms and direct email marketing. Email collection forms have been shown to lead to a 15% conversion rate. Of the industries that use email collection forms, media and entertainment get the most conversion, and restaurants and catering are closely behind. For organizations under these specifications, it is time to start using this marketing method in the new year.

3. Put Your Landing Page to the Test

As of now, only about 17% of marketers are using an A/B test to measure the success of landing pages. By doing something as simple as an A/B test, an organization can vastly increase their search engine rankings and your conversion rates.

4. Optimize for Mobile

Mobile traffic accounts for about half of all traffic on the web. This means about half of an organization's potential customers are searching the web and doing research on a mobile device. 64% of SEO marketing professionals say that optimizing for mobile is a key feature of a successful marketing plan. Right now, 25% of companies optimize for mobile. Those that do not tend to fare worse than those that do.

5. Consider Optimizing for Voice-Activated Systems

A full 52% of people who use voice-assisted tech say they use it more than once a day. This voice-assisted tech appears to be a growing segment of web searching and consumer activity.

6. Accentuate Eco-Friendly Aspects of Your Products and/or Services

Surveys show that customers are four times more likely to buy eco-friendly products or services over other types. With the continuing rise in awareness of eco-friendly products, customers are increasingly valuing these kinds of products over more conventional products that do not or cannot advertise eco-friendly aspects.

ABOUT HEYDAY MARKETING

Heyday Marketing is a full-service Marketing and Public Relations agency based in Coral Gables, FL. Founded in 2015, the agency offers a variety of services to help businesses distinguish themselves from their competitors. Their team of reliable and creative professionals are skilled in digital advertising, website development, public relations, social media management, branding, content strategy, and a multitude of other marketing services. Heyday was ranked No. 914 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, rated in the top ten of the Best SEO Agencies in Miami by Expertise in 2020, and was awarded "Marketing Agency of the year" by The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2021. The agency is also a trusted Google and Facebook partner. Visit HeyDay Marketing online at www.HeyDayMarketing.com, on Instagram at @HeyDayMarketing, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/HeyDayMkt.

Contact Information:

Jackie Zayas

Public Relations Director

jackie@heydaymarketingpr.com

305-989-4824



