Savannah Driver Services Center to Close; Newly Constructed Savannah Driver Services Center to Open

SAVANNAH – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will permanently close the Savannah Driver Services Center, located at 60 Brazelton Street, unit #10 in Savannah, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A newly constructed Driver Services Center located at 1016 Pickwick Street in Savannah will open on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The new Savannah Driver Services Center on Pickwick St. will be a full-service center, handling driver license issuance, identification card issuance, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge testing, road skills testing, handgun permit applications, voter registration, and organ and tissue donor registration. Regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Other Driver Services Centers customers may visit include the Jackson Driver Services Center, located at 100 Benchmark Circle, and the Oakland Driver Services Center, located at 160 Beau Tisdale Drive. Additionally, customers may visit any participating County Clerk’s office for certain Driver Services transactions.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of a wide range of online Driver Services transactions available through the e-Services portal, https://dl.safety.tn.gov/_/. Examples of online transactions include: Completing a new Tennessee resident or new driver’s license application, renewal of a driver’s license or commercial driver’s license (CDL), ordering a driver’s license or CDL duplicate license, CDL medical certification renewal, scheduling a road skills test appointment, submitting reinstatement documents, paying reinstatement fees, completing a change of address, managing emergency contacts, taking a driver license practice test and much more.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.