Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,623 in the last 365 days.

FLG Partners Increases Capacity for Growth

Experienced CFO Leader Nancy Hargreaves Join CFO Advisory Firm

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, CA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm serving over 500 companies from startups to Fortune 100, has announced the election of Nancy Hargreaves as its most recent partner.

FLG’s Managing Partner, Laureen DeBuono notes “Nancy’s deep financial and operational experience in life sciences and consumer products builds on FLG’s core expertise in these sectors. We are continuing to increase our capacity through the addition of new partners to allow us to meet the strong demand for FLG’s CFO consulting, executive coaching and board advisory services in 2023.”

Ms. Hargreaves is located in the Bay Area. She has over 20 years of experience working with executive teams at early-stage life sciences and medtech companies pursuing commercialization as well as at high-growth manufacturing companies in consumer products. Prior to joining FLG, Nancy was CFO at Recros Medica, Inc. a clinical stage medical device company, CFO at Ionetix Inc. a radiopharmaceutical provider, and VP of Business Intelligence at Invuity Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY), a medical technology company where she led multiple financings prior to the company’s IPO and ultimate sale to Stryker.

For more information about FLG’s expanding team of C-suite partners, please visit flgpartners.com.

About FLG Partners, LLC         

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is a leader in CFO solutions, and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm's partners engage clients in interim or long-term assignments in leadership roles that typically are consulting engagements.  FLG's partners leverage their substantial expertise, objectivity and industry best-practices leadership to deliver superior value to clients including in business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings, IPOs and SPACs. FLG Partners has helped raise over $5 billion in growth financing, IPO, M&A and SPAC transactions for the firm’s clients since January 2021.


Attachment 


Laureen DeBuono

Managing Partner

415-244-3024

laureen@flgpartners.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

FLG Partners Increases Capacity for Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.