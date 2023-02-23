Economic and Trade Departments in Macao and Hengqin introduce to Portuguese youth enterprises online

MACAU, February 23 - In order to promote Macao and Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to overseas markets and to leverage the function of Macao’s China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association (AJEPC) jointly organised the “Join Macao, Seize PSCs Opportunities” Online Investor Presentation Session on 23 February. The event was held online and offline in both Macao and Portugal, during which representatives from the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin made a themed presentation. The event attracted over 30 enterprises.

Promoting Macao's MICE advantages and China-PSC Business Compass’ services

At the meeting, representatives of IPIM introduced Macao's business advantages and its future plans for the MICE industry, including a number of favourable measures for MICE events in Macao under the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, with a view to attracting more Portuguese MICE organisers to come to Macao to organise exhibitions and conferences.

IPIM also promoted its China-PSC Business Compass, which provides a range of support services to companies and organisations interested in developing markets in China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Co-operation Zone gives new impetus to Macao's long-term development

The representatives of the economic development departments of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin introduced the overall development of the Zone and its supporting policies. He said that the Regulation for Promoting Development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin will come into force on 1 March, providing strong legal protection for the Co-operation Zone’s development and creating a first-class business environment under the rule of law. He also pointed out that with the deepening of the regional co-operation mechanism between the mainland and Macao, all parties are speeding up the implementation of the policy of free flow through the “first boundary” and efficient control at the “second boundary”, as well as the policy facilitating the entry and exit of people. The Co-operation Zone will give new impetus to the long-term development of Macao and will further help mainland enterprises to explore the broader China-PSC trade market through the Macao platform.

Lusophone business associations share their business and investment experiences

Representatives from the Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association (AJEPC) shared their business and investment experiences at the event, encouraging Portuguese-speaking enterprises interested in exploring the mainland market to make the most of the advantages and development opportunities of the Macao China-PSC platform.

In addition, professionals from the Macao Lawyers Association and the Macau Association of Banks were also invited to the event to introduce Macao’s unique bilingual professional services and financial system.

IPIM will continue to organise similar events in the future to further develop the China-PSC platform in Macao, strengthen the advantages of the China-PSC platform, promote trade and different kinds of exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and join hands with Macao and Hengqin for common development.