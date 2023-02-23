BLUETTI's lifestyle free gifts are now available to european users
BLUETTI, the well-known solar generator brand, has announced that its lifestyle page is now open to customers in Europe.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI's Lifestyle Free Gifts Are Now Available to European Users
BLUETTI, the well-known solar generator brand, has announced that its Lifestyle page is now open to customers in Europe. Users can use BLUETTI Bucks, accumulated from every order, to redeem various useful products, free of charge and with free delivery.
To further enhance the user's shopping experience, BLUETTI offers many outdoor gears and branded gadgets to redeem, apart from the existing Gift Cards or Coupons. Users who enjoy camping, road trips, van living and other off-grid lifestyles will surely add hard-alumina tableware sets, mini-fridges and camping lanterns to their packing lists.
All of these, along with scalable phone tripod, multimeter, BLUETTI-branded T-shirt, hoodie and cap, can now be redeemed for free.Other useful items such as foldable trolley, handheld vacuum cleaner and power strip will also be available soon on: https://www.bluettipower.eu/collections/bluetti-lifestyle.
The BLUETTI Buck is a type of virtual coin used on the BLUETTI official website, and is easy and free to obtain. For every Euro spent on the BLUETTI store or other third party platforms, one BLUETTI Buck is credited to a user's account.
In addition, users can earn double or even triple the amount of Bucks by joining the BLUETTI Membership, participating in events or sharing with friends. Whether it is providing reliable backup power or delivering the best user experience, BLUETTI always puts the user at the centre of everything it does and dazzles them with more surprises.
About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/
