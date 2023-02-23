Propelled Brands Announces Speakers at International Franchise Association's 63rd Annual Convention

The convention will be held from February 26 to March 1 in Las Vegas

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the leading, multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®, announces five attending speakers at the International Franchise Association's 63rd Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands and Immediate Past Chair of the IFA, and Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer for Propelled Brands, will be facilitators of the Emerging Franchisor Bootcamp on Monday, Feb 27. The boot camp is a lineup of mentors to support Emerging Franchisors, sharing with them best practices in franchising, that include the "who's who" in franchising. Their discussion allows participants to ask and get answers to challenging questions from road-tested leaders.

Monson will also be facilitating at the C-Suite Think Tank on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and will be one of three featured panelist speakers on How to Lead Your Brand Through a Period of Rapid Societal Change on Wednesday, March 1. In this session, she will focus on lessons learned the last five years from political to social to economic and technology changes, and strategies to help brands successfully navigate such trends. Monson will also have the pleasure of introducing Amy and Ben Wright, founders of Bitty and Beau's Coffee, at the Closing General Session on Wednesday, March 1. Propelled Brands will be sponsoring the Closing General session Keynote Speaker and sharing the benefits of joining Propelled Brands, as well.

Mark Jameson will also participate in the IFA International Track session on Conducting Due Diligence On Your Market and Your Prospects on Wednesday, March 1. The session will focus on conducting due diligence on international markets, including best practices and resources available in conducting research.

Shayne Mehringer, Chief Information Officer for Propelled Brands, will participate in the IFA Industry Trend session on Structuring a Platform Company for Vertical & Lateral Success on Tuesday, Feb. 28. His discussion will focus on structuring headquarter teams for efficiency and providing the best support for franchisee success.

Jennifer Herskind, Chief Marketing Officer for Propelled Brands, will be speaking on a Marketing panel on Real-Life Wins: 3 Franchise Brands Share Their Biggest Marketing Wins on Monday, Feb. 27. Attendees will take away best practices to create their own "win" from how to define a strategy, outline a solid plan, innovate the brand's omni-channel experience and redefine customer communication to drive business and create awareness.

Jeff Lewis, the Assistant Vice President of Franchise Support for FASTSIGNS, will be a featured panelist of senior support leaders as part of the ICFE Special Sessions on Sunday, Feb. 26th. His discussion will focus on how to deliver effective field support to provide franchisees value.

IFA is the franchising sector's only global trade association. Over 4,000 franchisees, franchisors, executives and suppliers are expected to attend the acclaimed IFA Convention that is meant to inform, inspire and educate franchise stakeholders at every level.

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance, and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com. To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, or MY SALON Suite, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or call 214.346.5679).

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

