UPS to Create 98 Jobs with $12 Million Investment at New Local Distribution Center in the Town of Holly Ridge

Raleigh, N.C.

Global integrated logistics solutions provider, UPS [NYSE: UPS], will create 98 new jobs in Onslow County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $12.3 million to locate a distribution facility in the southeast portion of the state in the Town of Holly Ridge.

“The decision by UPS to expand in eastern North Carolina is a tribute to our growth and our dedicated workforce which includes many veterans in this area,” said Governor Cooper. “As the third-fastest growing state in the nation, global logistics leaders like UPS are eager to build in military communities like Holly Ridge that have the right people and the transportation infrastructure to reach their customers.”

This is the largest economic development project for Onslow County in 40 years.

With more than a century of experience, UPS provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The Atlanta-based company’s global logistics services include transportation, distribution, forwarding, freight, brokerage and financing. UPS will build a distribution center in the Camp Davis Industrial Park to support a higher volume of package deliveries throughout eastern North Carolina.

“UPS appreciates the State of North Carolina for their support of this development project,” said Mark Smith, vice president of North Carolina. “UPS manages our network with agility and a focus on service for our customers. The investment in Holly Ridge and surrounding communities allows us to meet current volume demands while positioning us for the future.”

The positions include drivers, operations personnel, managers, and support staff. Although wages will vary depending on position, the overall expected average annual wage across all job types is $67,657, which exceeds Onslow County's overall average annual wage of $35,576. Positions for small package drivers feature annual wages up to $95,000, and more than 60 of the new job opportunities will be for drivers.

“This announcement is an outstanding win for Onslow County and the state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “I’m confident that our extensive transportation network, East Coast location, and capable pipeline of talent will support UPS’ growth strategy and lead to great success in this region.”

A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with UPS’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“What a fantastic announcement for our community,” said N.C. Senator Michael Lazzara. “We appreciate the diligent work of our local officials and economic development professionals that helped us prepare and solidify this win for Holly Ridge.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, GoldenLEAF Foundation, Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development, Duke Energy and the Town of Holly Ridge.

