Agriculture Equipment Market in U.S. Grew by 2.8% in 2022, Favourable Climate and Increasing Demand For Crop Production Favouring Agriculture Equipment Sales in the U.S. - Arizton
CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the U.S. agriculture equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 3.52% from 2022-2028. Technological advances in agricultural equipment technology, shortage of agricultural laborers, use of energy-efficient agricultural equipment, and high local production capacities in the region are key trends in the U.S. agricultural equipment market.
Agricultural practices in the U.S. are typically characterized by automated irrigation systems and agricultural machinery, such as mechanized feedlots. As the demand for food and associated resources from the world's largest economy rises, there has been a tremendous rise in input resources, such as farm machinery used to improve productivity and efficiency. Moreover, the agriculture sector in the U.S. is typically marked by a tremendous decline in the labor force, a consistent rise in productivity, and the consolidation of smaller farms into larger ones. Over the past three decades, there has been a 50% decline in the labor force engaged in the agriculture sector, while productivity increased by as much as 4.5% YOY due to farm mechanization. This indicates the maturity of farm machinery in the country. The saturation in the market has also contributed to the country's slow growth of the agriculture equipment industry. However, the agriculture equipment market in the U.S. is expected to witness replacement demand as farmers consider more advanced agricultural equipment.
U.S. AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
1,023,957 Units
|
Market Size (2022)
|
831,826 Units
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
3.52 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Equipment Type and Application Type
|
Largest Segment by Equipment Type
|
Tractors
|
Largest Segment by Application Type
|
Post Harvesting
|
Key Vendors
|
John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, SDF, JCB, CLAAS, Mahindra, Foton Motor, KIOTI, Sonalika, and Yanmar
|
Page Number
|
171
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Customization Available
|
MARKET INSIGHTS
The U.S. has over 333.2 million food consumers and is the largest food market in North America. The country witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity.
The agriculture equipment market in the U.S. grew by 2.8% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and agricultural equipment sales was due to the favorable climate in 2022.
The U.S. government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.
USE OF ENERGY-EFFICIENT AGRI EQUIPMENT
In recent years the use of electric vehicles gaining popularity. Electric vehicles have become more popular for various applications. Electric tractors or related farm machinery are widely used in the industry for various indoor and outdoor applications. The rising trend of automation and increasing environmental concerns will accelerate growth. Farmers in developed countries are looking for electric equipment to reduce the cost of fuel and replace them with traditional (diesel fuel) equipment. For instance, in 2021, US-based tractor manufacturer Solectrac announced the launch of its new 70 HP, 60 kWh electric tractor.
The United States government intends to improve the living conditions of those involved in the supply chain and provide 100%. They also announced a 40% reduction in total GHG emissions by 2030, with a goal of zero emissions by 2040. As a result, demand for energy-efficient agricultural equipment is expected to skyrocket in the United States in the coming years.
KEY VENDORS
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO
- Kubota
- SDF
- JCB
- CLAAS
- Mahindra
- Foton Motor
- KIOTI
- Sonalika
- Yanmar
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Equipment Type
- Tractors (Horsepower and Wheel-Drive)
- Planting Equipment (Seeder, Planter, and Transplanter)
- Tillage Equipment (Plough, Harrow, and Tiller)
- Harvesting Equipment (Tractor-Mounted Harvester, Trailed Forage Harvester, and Self-Propelled Combines)
- Mowing Equipment (Mower and Windrower)
- Sprayer
- Other Equipment (Loader and Baler)
Application Type
- Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation
- Sowing and Planting
- Plant Protection
- Harvesting and Threshing
- Post Harvesting
Mexico Tractors Market - Mexico tractors market size was valued at 10,832 units in 2021, expected to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 3.79%, to reach 14,058 units by 2028. In 2021, the 50-100HP segment accounted for the largest share due to the increasing purchasing power of farmers due to better MSP and crop realization in Mexico.
UK Agriculture Equipment Market - The UK agricultural equipment market witnessed shipments of 28,970 units in 2022, which is expected to reach 35,796 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. The UK accounted for around 9% of the agricultural equipment sold in Europe in 2022. This represents that the UK market provides a significant opportunity to OEMs for agriculture equipment sales. In 2022, the tractor segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall industry by equipment type.
U.S. Lawn and Garden Tractor Market - The U.S. lawn and garden tractor market is expected to reach USD 1.031 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2021-2027. The garden and lawn tractors are compact utility tractors with a heavy-duty design used for mowing garden yards, green cover areas, and others, which are highly influenced by the weather conditions. The demand for garden tractors arises in summer and spring, increasing time spent on lawn care activities. On the other hand, golf courses are becoming more popular across developed and developing countries. Golf courses require regular ground maintenance and upkeep of the field, which necessitates using lawn and garden tractors.
U.S. Tractors Market – U.S. tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% from 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach 4,13,243 units by 2028 from 3,17,897 units in 2021. North America accounts for almost 11% of the global agriculture tractor market in volume. In 2021, the less than 50 HP segment accounted for the largest share due to its compact size and flexible operational capabilities. In North America, the United States represents a high level of farm mechanization. The U.S. is a global leader in agriculture exports.
