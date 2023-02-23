A Million Dollar Penny and “Funny Money” Coming To Phoenix

The finest known surviving example of a mismade 1943 penny, which sold for $1 million, will be publicly displayed in Phoenix for the first time during the National Money Show, March 2-4, 2023. (Photo credit: American Numismatic Association.)

Only five 1913-dated Liberty Head nickels are known. One of them, insured for $3 million, will be publicly displayed at the Phoenix National Money Show, March 2-4, 2023. (Photo credit: American Numismatic Association.)