A Million Dollar Penny and “Funny Money” Coming To Phoenix
The finest known surviving example of a mismade 1943 penny, which sold for $1 million, will be publicly displayed in Phoenix for the first time during the National Money Show, March 2-4, 2023. (Photo credit: American Numismatic Association.)
Only five 1913-dated Liberty Head nickels are known. One of them, insured for $3 million, will be publicly displayed at the Phoenix National Money Show, March 2-4, 2023. (Photo credit: American Numismatic Association.)
Visitors to the Phoenix National Money Show, March 2-4, 2023, can see $100 million of historic coins and paper money and learn what their old money is worth.
“The National Money Show is a family-friendly, educational event sponsored by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (www.money.org),” explained Dr. Ralph Ross, president of the 25,000-member organization based in Colorado Springs Colorado. “Money is history you can hold in your hands, and you have the opportunity to see many numismatic national treasures in person at the show.”
One display will feature the first Arizona appearance of a mismade, World War II Lincoln cent that sold for more than $1 million. Because copper was needed for the war effort, all pennies struck in 1943 were supposed to be composed of zinc-coated steel, but a few were accidentally struck in the previous year’s copper/bronze alloy. The mismade 1943 penny coming to Phoenix still has the original mint red color 80 years after it left the Philadelphia Mint.
Among other special exhibits from the American Numismatic Association Money Museum in Colorado are one of the five known 1913-dated Liberty Head nickels. It is one of the world’s most famous rare coins and is insured today for $3 million.
There will also be displays of two-centuries-old medals honoring President George Washington; rare examples of the first United States dimes from 1796 and 1797; and fascinating “funny money,” United States bills mistakenly printed with various errors, such as upside down or entirely missing serial numbers.
“The National Money Show will provide the public access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists,” explained American Numismatic Association Executive Director Kim Kiick.
“Many of the dealers will provide complimentary, informal evaluations of the public’s old money,” added Kiick.
The three-day event will be held in Phoenix Convention Center, Hall F, 100 N. 3rd Street. Public hours are Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3 from 10 am to 5:30 pm, and Saturday, March 4, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.
The registration fee on Thursday and Friday is $10 for adults. Children 12 and under as well as active duty and retired military personnel with valid ID with up to three guests are admitted free. Entry is free for everyone on Saturday.
Additional information is available at www.NationalMoneyShow.com or by calling the American Numismatic Association at (800) 367-9723.
