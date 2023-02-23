Turing Marks Triple-Digit Revenue Growth as Former Meta VP of Engineering, David Wei, Becomes First Executive Hire of 2023

The AI-powered technology services innovator is disrupting traditional tech consulting models following a strong uptake of new product offerings, an ever-growing client roster crossing multiple industries and a world-class stable of seasoned executives.

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turing, an AI-powered technology company that's breaking the traditional tech consulting services model with its Intelligent Talent Cloud, has firmly established itself as an industry trailblazer after confirming triple-digit YoY revenue growth and announcing David Wei, previously of Meta, as the company's first executive hire of 2023. Turing goes beyond the limits of incumbent tech services businesses by applying AI to vet and match world-class software engineers with leading global companies across a broad range of industries. In addition to triple-digit YoY growth in 2022, the company welcomed over two million global developers to its highly innovative AI platform. The company's success demonstrates the importance of having access to a pool of remote-working software developers while removing vetting and matching process obstructions that often slow the pace of innovation.

"Our goal at Turing is twofold - to support software developers in their professional journeys and provide the world's leading companies with the high-caliber talent needed to create groundbreaking innovations across the digital landscape - AI and data science is our secret sauce," said Jonathan Siddharth, CEO and Co-Founder of Turing. "The tremendous growth Turing experienced in 2022 and the addition of David to head our engineering team sets the tone for this year as we continue to transform tech services with our innovative Talent Cloud."

Wei, Turing's newly appointed Head of Engineering, will report directly to Siddharth and brings a wealth of world-class expertise to the position following over a decade at the helm of Meta's engineering department.

"Turing has built a global engineering community of millions of developers and leveraged AI to vet and match them with hundreds of customers consisting of some of the biggest names in multiple industries, " said David Wei, Head of Engineering at Turing. "Turing's position in the industry provides me with the perfect vantage point to explore and shape what the future holds with our very exceptional team."

Turing's ever-growing client base includes 400+ companies and consists of leading businesses covering a broad range of industries including software, social media, food & beverage, healthcare, automotive, and entertainment. Clients have leveraged the company's AI technology since 2019 to augment developer talent needs with the world's most deeply-vetted developers and teams. A significant growth marker for the company in 2022 was the successful launch of Turing Teams, a service in which the company works closely with clients to build out entire project teams of high-caliber developers in around two weeks as opposed to several months.

Turing's revenue growth and Talent Cloud advancements in 2022 also coincided with several executive appointments, including the company's first CFO, Alok Bhushan, who is responsible for financial strategy and operations, and also reports directly to Siddharth. Prior to joining Turing, he served as the CFO of Virta Health, where he led the company through its Series E funding round with Tiger Global and triple-digit annual growth. Before that, Bhushan was the Chief Financial Officer at Charlotte Tilbury, where he led the company through a period of intense international expansion across North America, Europe and Asia. He also ran the firm's M&A process which culminated in a successful majority sale of the business to the Spanish fragrance house Puig. Earlier in his career, Bhushan spent nearly a decade at Yext across multiple senior finance leadership roles, building and growing the company from a Series A startup through its IPO on the NYSE.

Additional executive appointments in 2022 included Onkar Dalal, previously with LinkedIn, as Head of Data Science & Analytics; Sekou White, previously with IBM and Meta, as Vice President of Marketing; Paula Griffin, previously of ZipRecruiter, as Director of Product; and Nick Clements, previously of Lyft, as Head of Legal. Turing was also named one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2022 by Forbes.

Turing is an AI-powered technology company that provides deeply vetted software development teams to some of the world's leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, and Dell. Turing has received numerous awards, including Forbes 2022 "One of America's Best Startup Employers," The Information's "Most Promising B2B Startup," and Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies. The company has raised more than $140 million from investors, including WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Stanford StartX, as well as from executives at Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. Turing's most recent private fundraising round was oversubscribed and valued the company at $1.1 billion. Subsequent oversubscribed SAFEs value Turing at 4 billion. To learn more about Turing visit turing.com.

