White House Releases Updated U.S. Conventional Arms Transfer Policy

Revitalizing America’s alliances is a key element of the Biden-Harris Administration’s approach to foreign policy. Today’s release of a newly revised U.S. Conventional Arms Transfer Policy  articulates the Administration’s priorities in evaluating proposed defense transfers in a manner that promotes the capabilities of the United States and its Allies and partners to work together more effectively to meet shared security challenges in the years ahead in a manner that advances our core values.

Building on the vision of the Administration’s October 2022 National Security Strategy, under the revised CAT Policy, the United States will exercise restraint and pursue a truly holistic approach to conventional arms transfers.  All proposed defense sales will continue being assessed on their individual merits and on a case-by-case basis taking into account multiple factors defined in the CAT Policy, as well as applicable laws and regulations, to determine if a potential arms transfer is in the national interest, including the value we place on human rights, international humanitarian law, and security sector governance.  At the same time, the U.S. Government will continue actively advocating for U.S. defense manufacturers worldwide, promoting transfers and commercial when they are in the U.S. national interest, in line with the considerations of the CAT Policy, and consistent with defense trade advocacy procedures.

For further information, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs at PM-CPA@state.gov, and follow the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs on Twitter, @StateDeptPM.

