Lokko Labs Launches AI Tool To Write SEO-Optimized Blogs with Free Trial

A new AI-powered tool for creating SEO-optimized blog posts. Features include semantic keyword suggestions and a powerful AI-driven editing suite.

I’m excited about Wraith Scribe's progress in just the past few months, and can't wait to see what users achieve with it.” — Bob Swinson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lokko Labs LLC, a leading developer of innovative digital tools, has announced the launch of Wraith Scribe, a new AI-powered blogging tool that allows users to create SEO-optimized blog posts with just one click. For a limited time, Wraith Scribe offers a free trial where users can create two articles without the need for a credit card so they can experience the benefits for themselves.

Wraith Scribe differs from other AI offerings on the market by giving users a range of advanced features designed to help them create high-quality content that drives organic traffic easily and affordably.

One of the key advantages of Wraith Scribe is its ability to create content that is more human-like and avoids detection by AI-detection software, which can flag content as AI-written. The tool also features automatic, data-driven semantic SEO keyword research, providing users with semantic keyword suggestions to improve their chances of ranking highly in search engine results pages (SERPs) and save money by avoiding the need for additional keyword research software.

Other features of Wraith Scribe include the automatic inclusion of royalty-free images, a full-blown AI-powered text editor for rephrasing, expanding and simplifying highlighted text, and the ability to easily sprinkle in target keywords for fast SEO optimization. The tool also employs novel techniques to avoid repetitive content, addressing a common problem in most popular AI tools currently. Unlike many other AI tools on the market, Wraith Scribe also allows users to select their target article length, enabling them to create articles of varying sizes to suit their needs.

"Our mission is to empower others to be more productive and make their entrepreneurial journey easier," said Bob Swinson, the solo founder of Lokko Labs LLC. "With Wraith Scribe, we're offering a new level of AI-powered content creation that allows users to create high-quality, SEO-optimized blog posts quickly and easily."

A more comprehensive walkthrough of what Wraith Scribe can do can be viewed on this YouTube playlist.

In addition to the impressive range of features already available on Wraith Scribe, Lokko Labs LLC is constantly working on updates to make the tool even more useful for users. With exciting features coming like enhanced content optimization, improved image search, and a more intuitive interface, Wraith Scribe is poised to become the go-to tool for AI-powered article creation. To stay up-to-date on the latest updates and features, interested users can visit Wraith Scribe's update log.

About Lokko Labs LLC: Lokko Labs LLC is a leading developer of innovative digital tools, founded by a seasoned engineer with 8 years of professional as well as tech and blockchain entrepreneurship experience.