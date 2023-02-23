Socks That Care: SeriSimple, the Cat-Loving Bamboo Socks Specialist Announces Its Support of the Placer SPCA Gala Awards

SERISIMPLE Search into deep into the jungle and find the secret of bamboo

Family-run bamboo socks and cat-loving company, SeriSimple, is taking its commitment to cat welfare to the next level by announcing its sponsorship

NEWARK, DE, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-run bamboo socks and cat-loving company, SeriSimple, is taking its commitment to cat welfare to the next level by announcing its sponsorship of the Placer SPCA Funnybones and Hollywood Tails Gala and Awards Night on March 16th, 2023.

The Hollywood-inspired gala and awards night will raise money for the Placer SPCA, a pet adoption and rescue center in Roseville, CA. Alongside a comedy show featuring Netflix and NBC comedian K-von and live and silent auctions, the evening will also celebrate the heroic actions of animal and human heroes who have gone above and beyond to help each other. The event will be held from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 16th, 2023, at the Timber Creek Ballroom, Sun City, Roseville, CA.

SeriSimple, a Delaware-based family business, has been a corporate supporter of the Placer SPCA since its establishment. Devoted to their cats, founder Benny Yu and his wife have found a unique way to weave their feline friends into the heart of their ethical clothing website. The family cats show off the SeriSimple ranges of bamboo socks and bamboo underwear and even appear in the company logo.

Commenting on the support of the Funnybones and Hollywood Tails Gala and Awards Night, Yu says,

“Serisimple is a family business run from our home in Newark, Delaware. Our cats are a huge part of our family, and to us, it is only fair that our business gives back to the animals we love, and which have brought us so much joy over the years.

“We sell bamboo socks and underwear through our website, but we’re more than just a faceless online store. We’re a business with a caring heart and our cats are the embodiment of that.

“We’re delighted to continue our support for the excellent work done by the Placer SPCA, and we can’t wait to hear the stories of the hero animals, people, and businesses that demonstrate just how strong the human-animal bond can be.”

Award-Winning Comedy for Cats

Money raised by the Funnybones and Hollywood Tails Gala and Awards Night will go directly to help the Placer SPCA care for animals in need. The California-based non-profit is the largest animal welfare non-profit in Placer County and is dedicated to improving the welfare of companion animals through rehabilitation, fostering, community education, rescue efforts, and adoption programs.

A highlight of the night will be a stand-up gig by comedian K-von. Famous for his appearances on Netflix and NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’, the half-Persian comic will be on stage to entertain the animal-loving crowd. Tickets to the event can be purchased online starting at $125 for an individual, rising to a sponsorship package of $10,000 for a reserved VIP table for 12.

About SeriSimple

Founded by Benny Yu and his wife one hot summer after a frustrating search for lightweight, odor-free, breathable socks. SeriSimple is a family-run apparel business with a passion for environmentally-sustainable bamboo socks and a love for cats. With bamboo socks for men, women, and children, SeriSimple brings all-day comfort to its customers, whatever the weather. The brand helps homeless cats as a corporate partner of the Placer SPCA and donates socks to a local nursing home. Visit https://serisimple.com/.