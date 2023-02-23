Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,532 in the last 365 days.

Kubota Engine America Joins Diesel Technology Forum

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Kubota Engine America as its first new member of the year. The not-for-profit organization is dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum, and renewable biofuels.

Kubota Engine America is a leading global manufacturer of advanced compact multi-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel and spark ignited engines ranging from 6 to 300hp for a wide variety of uses in the agricultural, construction, power generation and other industrial applications. Kubota Engine America Corporation (KEA) oversees the sale of engines, generators and service parts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kubota Engine America to the Forum. Kubota is well-known leader for using engineering and innovations in manufacturing to help create a greener world. We’re looking forward to their insight and contributions towards a sustainable future for advanced internal combustion engines,” says Diesel Technology Forum Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

“Kubota Engine America is pleased to join the Diesel Technology Forum. It’s a great group of industry leaders working to decarbonize operations and battle climate change,” said Zeal Tajpuria, Kubota’s Senior Manager, Environmental Compliance Department. “Afterall, we’re more than the leader in manufacturing equipment. We’re committed to a better way forward, as leaders for the environment.”

Kubota works to create a more sustainable planet by making products that reliably complete the task at hand while minimizing their environmental impact. Kubota is contributing to realizing a carbon-neutral society by bolstering its lineup of not only electronically controlled large engines already underway but also electronically controlled small diesel engines. Kubota also has launched a Micro Hybrid Engine equipped with a 48-V motor generator.

Kubota Engine America’s US operations are based in Lincolnshire, IL.

###

 

About Kubota Engine America

Kubota Engine America is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois and is responsible for the sales and distribution of diesel and spark ignited engines for a wide variety of industrial and construction applications. KEA also maintains an extensive engine and generator distribution network with more than 1200 dealers in North and South America to support its customer base and offers engineering services and world class training. For more information visit https://www.kubotaengine.com.

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Connect with Us

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on FacebookInstagramTwitterLinkedIn or YouTube. To get a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more sent straight to your inbox please subscribe to our Diesel Direct newsletter.

Attachment 


Jessica Puchala
Diesel Technology Forum
(202) 480-6441
jpuchala@dieselforum.org

You just read:

Kubota Engine America Joins Diesel Technology Forum

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.