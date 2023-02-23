Kubota Engine America Joins Diesel Technology Forum

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) welcomes Kubota Engine America as its first new member of the year. The not-for-profit organization is dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum, and renewable biofuels.

Kubota Engine America is a leading global manufacturer of advanced compact multi-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel and spark ignited engines ranging from 6 to 300hp for a wide variety of uses in the agricultural, construction, power generation and other industrial applications. Kubota Engine America Corporation (KEA) oversees the sale of engines, generators and service parts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kubota Engine America to the Forum. Kubota is well-known leader for using engineering and innovations in manufacturing to help create a greener world. We’re looking forward to their insight and contributions towards a sustainable future for advanced internal combustion engines,” says Diesel Technology Forum Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

“Kubota Engine America is pleased to join the Diesel Technology Forum. It’s a great group of industry leaders working to decarbonize operations and battle climate change,” said Zeal Tajpuria, Kubota’s Senior Manager, Environmental Compliance Department. “Afterall, we’re more than the leader in manufacturing equipment. We’re committed to a better way forward, as leaders for the environment.”

Kubota works to create a more sustainable planet by making products that reliably complete the task at hand while minimizing their environmental impact. Kubota is contributing to realizing a carbon-neutral society by bolstering its lineup of not only electronically controlled large engines already underway but also electronically controlled small diesel engines. Kubota also has launched a Micro Hybrid Engine equipped with a 48-V motor generator.

Kubota Engine America’s US operations are based in Lincolnshire, IL.

About Kubota Engine America

Kubota Engine America is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois and is responsible for the sales and distribution of diesel and spark ignited engines for a wide variety of industrial and construction applications. KEA also maintains an extensive engine and generator distribution network with more than 1200 dealers in North and South America to support its customer base and offers engineering services and world class training. For more information visit https://www.kubotaengine.com.

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Attachment

Jessica Puchala Diesel Technology Forum (202) 480-6441 jpuchala@dieselforum.org