"Insight into Breast Biopsy Market: Trends, Technologies, and Growth Drivers for the Future"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 5.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $658.17 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐭𝐨 $1,082.44 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. A breast biopsy is a medical procedure used to collect a sample of breast tissue for examination under a microscope. The procedure involves removing a small amount of breast tissue or cells from a suspicious area in the breast, which is then sent to a laboratory for analysis. Breast biopsies are commonly used to help diagnose breast cancer, but they can also be used to evaluate other breast abnormalities, such as lumps, cysts, or calcifications.

Breast biopsy is an essential diagnostic tool for identifying the presence of breast cancer or other breast abnormalities. As you mentioned, around 70-80% of breast biopsies are negative for cancer, but they can still provide important information about the health of the breast tissue.

Breast biopsy is usually recommended when there is a suspicious lump, a suspicious area on a mammogram or other imaging test, or other symptoms like breast pain or nipple discharge. Early detection of breast cancer through a biopsy can increase the chances of successful treatment and improve the patient's long-term prognosis.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒃𝒊𝒐𝒑𝒔𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒇𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒍𝒚 𝒏𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒇 2021 𝒅𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅𝒘𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒓𝒐𝒑 𝒊𝒏 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒄𝒌𝒖𝒑𝒔.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020 declared COVID-19 flare-up a general wellbeing crisis of international concern. Coronavirus has impacted around 210 countries across the globe. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, state run administrations across the globe declared inescapable lockdowns as well as friendly distancing measures to forestall breakdown of the healthcare structure. States have additionally given constraints and preventions on undertaking and elective surgeries. These obstructions continue to influence the growth of different industries, and the quick effect of the episode changes starting with one industry then onto the following. The scattering, production, and store network have been impacted due to lockdowns across the globe.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. Ethicon Endo Surgery

2. Intact Medical

3. Galini SRL

4. Hologic

5. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

6. C. R. Bard

7. Becton and Dickinson Company

8. Argon Medical Devices

9. Cook Medical Incorporated

10. Encapsule medical Devices

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Breast biopsy is a medical procedure used to collect tissue samples from the breast for further examination and analysis. It is primarily performed to detect the presence of breast cancer or other breast abnormalities. The breast biopsy market is growing rapidly due to increasing incidences of breast cancer, technological advancements in biopsy devices, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

The breast biopsy market is segmented based on product, image-guided technology, and end-user.

Product-wise, the market is segmented into vacuum-assisted biopsy, core needle biopsy, and fine needle aspiration biopsy. Among these, the vacuum-assisted biopsy segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its advantages over traditional biopsy methods, such as higher precision and reduced trauma.

Image-guided technology-wise, the market is segmented into MRI-guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, and other image-guided breast biopsy techniques. Among these, the ultrasound-guided breast biopsy segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its ease of use and high accuracy.

End-user-wise, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers. Among these, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the availability of skilled professionals and advanced medical infrastructure.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the breast biopsy market due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the presence of major market players, and the availability of advanced medical infrastructure. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the current size of the Breast Biopsy Market?

2. What are the main drivers of growth in the Breast Biopsy Market?

3. What are the different types of breast biopsies available and how do they differ?

4. What are the main challenges faced by companies operating in the Breast Biopsy Market?

5. Which regions are expected to experience the highest growth in the Breast Biopsy Market?

6. What are the most promising technologies being developed for breast biopsies?

7. What are the key trends shaping the future of the Breast Biopsy Market?

8. What are the most important regulatory considerations for companies operating in the Breast Biopsy Market?

9. Who are the leading players in the Breast Biopsy Market and what are their market shares?

10. How is the Breast Biopsy Market likely to evolve over the next decade?

