Futuri Launches RadioGPT™, The World's First AI-Driven Localized Radio Content
Live, local, and powered by AI, RadioGPT™ marries GPT-3 technology with Futuri's TopicPulse content discovery AI and voices generated by artificial intelligence to create the world's first 100% AI-driven radio hosts.
CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri is revolutionizing the audio industry with the launch of RadioGPT™ — the world's first AI-driven localized radio content solution. RadioGPT™ combines the power of GPT-3 technology with Futuri's AI-driven targeted story discovery and social content system, TopicPulse, as well as AI voice tech to provide an unmatched localized radio experience for any market, any format.
RadioGPT™ uses TopicPulse technology, which scans Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and 250k+ other sources of news and information, to identify which topics are trending in a local market. Then, using GPT-3 technology, RadioGPT™ creates a script for on-air use, and AI voices turn that script into compelling audio.
Stations can select from a variety of AI voices for single-, duo-, or trio-hosted shows, or train the AI with their existing personalities' voices. Programming is available for individual dayparts, or Futuri's RadioGPT™ can power the entire station. RadioGPT™ is available for all formats in a white-labeled fashion.
RadioGPT™ also generates social posts, blogs, and other content for digital platforms related to the content on the air in real-time. A TopicPulse Instant Video add-on creates AI-driven short videos on hot topics for social use. By adding on Futuri's POST AI-enabled podcasting system, stations can take broadcast audio and immediately publish it on-demand with POST's auto-publishing feature.
"As early AI innovators in the broadcast space, it's only natural that we're bringing the incredible power of GPT-3 technology, paired with groundbreaking technology like TopicPulse, to radio," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig. "The ability for broadcasters to use RadioGPT™ to localize their on-air content in a turnkey fashion opens up resources for them to deepen their important home-field advantages in new and unique ways. With RadioGPT™, the possibilities are endless. With RadioGPT™, there should never be a 'liner card' or 'sweeper-only' air shift again. Now everyone can be live and local."
Beta partners for Futuri's RadioGPT™ include Alpha Media in the United States and Rogers Sports & Media in Canada.
"At Alpha Media, we always seek innovative ways to engage our audiences. That's why we're a part of Futuri's RadioGPT™ beta group," said Alpha Media Executive Vice President of Content Phil Becker. "With RadioGPT™'s cutting-edge language and content technologies, we can deliver a real-time, hyper-localized, innovative audio experience. In fact, I have such faith in AI that I had it write this quote for me."
For more information on RadioGPT™, or to inquire about joining the beta launch, visit RadioGPT.ai.
About Futuri
Futuri is the leading provider of AI-based audience engagement and sales intelligence software for the enterprise. Brands rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 17 published or pending patents in 151 countries. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Futuri is the only audience engagement platform that includes solutions for sales, marketing, and content teams. For more information, visit FuturiMedia.com.
