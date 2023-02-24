Growing Nutrition SaaS Company Expands its Offerings to Address Multiple Health Goals

New Health Goals

Improving brain health, cancer survivorship, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are the three newest health goals in the Diet ID platform.

In support of our healthcare partners' commitment to providing personalized, top-notch care, we are thrilled to announce new health goals to include brain health, cancer survivorship, and NAFLD.” — Rachna Govani, Diet ID Co-Founder and COO

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID™, a digital toolkit that reinvents dietary assessment and management with an innovative, clinically tested image-based approach to dietary assessment and goal setting, is launching several new condition identification and management tracks to service the critical needs of its partners’ populations: cancer survivorship, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and brain health.

Dietary change is most successful when the experience is personalized and relatable. Diet ID not only assesses someone’s baseline diet, but helps them achieve a healthier way of eating. The platform’s methodology rejects the “one size fits all” dietary approach, favoring a responsive approach that democratizes access to healthy eating. The experience “meets people where they are,” because everyone experiences a unique health journey. Diet ID’s sensitivity to diversity and heritage is reflected in its culturally relevant guidance, recognizing that food is not only about nutrition, but an expression of personal preference, background, and culture.

About two-thirds of American adults suffer from one or more health conditions that are manageable, at least in part, by diet and lifestyle. The Diet ID solution recognizes these challenges by providing evidence-based dietary recommendations that address each person’s health goals and personalizes the advice by food preference, restrictions, and eating styles. The experience allows someone to select these health goals, along with others, to receive a tailored blueprint of dietary changes to make to help them achieve their goals.

There are 18.1 million cancer survivors in the United States, or about 5.4% of the population. Diet is a powerful means to enhance survivorship and optimize overall health. According to leading cancer organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Support Community, good nutrition is an important part of care beyond cancer treatment. Diet ID offers high-quality, nutrient-dense dietary approaches for cancer survivors.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common form of chronic liver disease, affecting about one-quarter of the population. Diet and exercise are key interventions for resolving this condition. One study showed a 50% resolution of NAFLD among patients losing 5.0–6.9% of their weight; 60% of those losing 7.0–9.9% of body weight and 97% of those losing ≥10% of total body weight. Diet ID supports healthy weight loss and improved nutrition consistent with treatment of NAFLD.

Scientific research demonstrates that lifestyle changes can protect memory and cognition as we age. This is good news, given that there are about 50 million people living with dementia worldwide, with about 10 million new cases every year. Diet ID’s target dietary patterns include several specific to prevention of cognitive decline; these patterns show great promise as a low-cost, sustainable treatment option.

Rachna Govani, COO and Co-Founder of Diet ID, says, "Diet modification is a critical part of treatment and management of many health conditions. In support of our healthcare partners' commitment to providing personalized, top-notch care, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of health goals to include brain health, cancer survivorship, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease."

Diet ID’s goal-oriented dietary guidance is suitable for a wide range of medical approaches. For example, clients favoring a lifestyle medicine approach utilize a whole-foods, plant-based strategy to help their patients manage a wide range of conditions. Traditionally, therapeutic diets for these conditions may include animal products, but for those using lifestyle medicine, the dietary therapy is plant-based and customized for each patient’s needs. In this way, diet advice can be effective while still honoring preferences and eating styles.

About Diet ID: A patented breakthrough method (with additional patents pending) in comprehensive, digital dietary assessment, Diet ID provides a scientifically valid approach to both understand how people eat and help them improve their diet quality, thereby improving overall health. Learn more at https://dietid.com.

