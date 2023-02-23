The Insight Partner Logo

Cannabis Seeds Market is Driven by Rising Demand for Cannabis from the Medical Industry and for Recreational Use

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis seeds market was valued at US$ 1,217.4 million in 2020 and is projected to become USD 4,642.6 Mn by 2028; it is projected to grow at a Rapid CAGR of 18.7% During 2021-2028. Cannabis is a genus of flowering plants in the Cannabaceaem family. Cannabis seeds are rich in protein; fiber; and healthful fatty acids, such as omega-3s and omega-6s. The seeds are high in arginine (amino acid) and gamma-linolenic acid (fatty acid) content. These substances help reduce the risk of heart diseases, cure chronic pain, and improve neurological and other conditions. Other nutrients found in these seeds are calcium, potassium, vitamin E, sulphur, phosphorous, magnesium, and zinc. These are rich in vitamin E and can be eaten by those who are unable to tolerate nuts, gluten, lactose, or sugar. The rising demand for cannabis from the medical industry and for recreational use drive the growth of the cannabis seeds market.

Based on strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into hybrid, sativa, and indica. The sativa segment held the largest share in the market in 2020. Cannabis sativa grows in hot, arid regions like Africa, Central America, Southeast Asia, and parts of Western Asia. Sativa plants have tall and slender leaves. These plants can reach heights of more than 12 feet and take a longer period to mature than other cannabis strains. Sativa typically has lower CBD levels and higher TCH levels. Sativa is known for its stimulating and anxiety-relieving properties. Sativa-dominant induce productivity and creativity while reducing tiredness. Sativa is normally prescribed during the day because of its energizing effect. Acapulco Gold, Panama Red, and Durban Poison are three prominent sativa strains. Because of high THC levels, psychological problems such as depression, PTSD, and anxiety are better treated with sativa strains. Therefore, sativa strains are being used to manufacture medicinal drugs that treat psychological disorders.

The cannabis seeds market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global market. It is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. North America comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada and developing countries like Mexico. There have been a lot of growth opportunities for the cannabis seeds market in North America due to the increasing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational applications. In addition, the medical application of cannabis is witnessing tremendous growth as consumers are becoming more aware of the medicinal benefits of cannabis. For instance, cannabis seeds boost the immune system, help eliminate toxins, and aid in the healing process. Cannabis seeds are high in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are beneficial for health. Moreover, they have a high concentration of vitamin E, minerals, trace elements (such as zinc, iron, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus), digestive fiber, antioxidants, chlorophyll, and immune-boosting secondary plant substances.

Marijuana is still prohibited under federal law, but in recent years, a rising number of countries in the region, including the US and Canada, have legalized the drug for medical or recreational purposes. The changing legal situation has corresponded with a significant surge in public support for marijuana legalization, which most Americans support. For instance, according to Pew Research Center, 60% of the population says that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, further stimulating the cannabis seeds market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cannabis Seeds Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a relatively moderate impact on the cannabis seeds market. For instance, according to the 2021 World Drug Report, during the pandemic in 2020, more than half (56%) of people who had used cannabis in the past 12 months said that they had used the same amount of cannabis before the pandemic. Almost a third (31%) of cannabis users aged 24 and under reported using more cannabis than those aged 25 and above (19%).

The pandemic helped to develop more awareness and interest in the medical sector of cannabis. Various research has also been carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, which focuses on the use of cannabis for the treatment of COVID-19. For instance, cannabis has shown great potential in the fight against COVID-19, largely due to its anti-inflammatory properties. The study published recently in Aging shows that cannabis could significantly improve the condition of COVID-19 patients by reducing a cytokine storm and protecting lung tissue from inflammatory damage. Research also shows that cannabis and its compounds have other important therapeutic properties, such as pain relief and anxiety reduction. While these may provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, more research into cannabis's pain-relieving and anxiety-reducing qualities on COVID-19 patients is required before any conclusions. Along with this, a lot of countries during this pandemic have been hit with tax shortfalls. The government of countries are looking for various sources of tax income. A potential source of tax income can be the legalization of cannabis, which could become progressively engaging. An increase in the sale of cannabis by legal sellers would provide a potential tax income gain in the coming years.

Christiania Seeds, Barney’s Souvenirs BV, Mountain Top Seed Bank, Paradise Seeds Family, Seed Supreme, Sensi Seeds, Serious Seeds, Sweet Seeds, The Seed Cellar, and Dutch Passion are among the major players operating in the global cannabis seeds market.

