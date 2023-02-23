Language Services Provider Sorenson Embraces Recently Awarded GSA Contract

Trusted provider to aid government entities in becoming more accessible and inclusive

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson today announced it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA Schedule) Contract, entitling the company to sell its language services to federal, state, and local government and non-profit entities. The new GSA designation also allows Sorenson to further its mission of creating opportunities for greater connection and collaboration among diverse government workers in the public sector. The GSA designation is beneficial for agencies already familiar with compliance requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.



“To truly nurture organizational belonging and expand opportunities for all people to thrive, we must establish inclusive and accessible cultures – cultures of belonging – where workers have the tools they need to effectively communicate on an equal basis,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, the leading provider of communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities. “We are eager to support government agencies and, as we have done in the private sector, provide them with various options for communication.”

Currently, through the new GSA designation, any government agency can now directly make purchases from Sorenson. Sorenson’s GSA Schedule is a five-year, renewable contract. More information can be found here.

“Adding Sorenson to the GSA Schedule is a win for everyone – Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing people. Now government agencies have more options for a broad spectrum of accessible communication tools, a key component of breaking down conversational barriers and creating a fully inclusive work environment that fosters networking and professional growth among all workers within the culture,” said Cham Le, president of Deaf in Government, an advocacy organization that supports local, state, and federal employees who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing and that also serves as a resource organization for the government.

GSA Schedule Contracts streamline the government sales process because they have pre-established pricing, terms, and conditions that government buyers can use to purchase from a company. While GSA Schedule Contracts are primarily used to sell to federal agencies, in certain circumstances they can also be used to sell to state and local government.

The GSA Schedule was started by President Harry Truman in 1949 to simplify and organize government purchasing of products and services. Today, the GSA Schedule is the primary and preferred resource to procure goods and services for the government. In fiscal year 2021, more than $195M was contracted through GSA for translation and interpretation services.

Sorenson connects more than 140 million conversations each year by offering a full suite of inclusive language services – caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. Deaf and hard-of-hearing people can have full access to communication through Sorenson products and services. To learn more about the full range of services Sorenson offers, visit www.sorenson.com

View in ASL. Read in Spanish.

Disclaimer

