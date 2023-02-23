Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,529 in the last 365 days.

VOLT Listing on Indodax: Another Step towards Global Recognition And Adoption

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 23, 2023, VOLT, a popular cryptocurrency, will be listed on the Indonesian centralized exchange, Indodax. This move is expected to make VOLT accessible to a wider audience of traders and investors in the country, thanks to Indodax's reputation for providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading services. With over 5.4 million users, Indodax is one of the biggest, if not the biggest Indonesian crypto exchange. 

This announcement comes shortly after a proposal, approved by their DAO with a staggering 99.83% majority, to use 25% of their current liquidity to list VOLT on Polygon by February 28. This move is aimed at growing one of the largest community and achieving VOLT's goal of becoming the people's crypto. VOLT has always been focused on providing a fast, secure, and cost-effective trading solution to its users, and this listing on Polygon will further boost its credibility and adoption among traders and investors. 

In addition, VOLT has also announced that it will start a major marketing campaign in China, which is one of the largest countries in the world and a major player in the crypto space. With a lot of crypto friendly developments happening in China lately, this move is expected to further enhance VOLT's global recognition and adoption among a new user base.  

With the VOLT community growing rapidly, these recent developments are likely to attract more users and traders to the cryptocurrency. As VOLT continues to build its brand and reputation as an innovative decentralized & global project, it is expected to further enhance its position as one of the most promising cryptocurrencies in the industry. The deflationary mechanism and the focus on community building are expected to further enhance the cryptocurrency's position in the market. VOLT is well on its way to achieve its goal of becoming the people's crypto. 

Telegram: https://t.me/VoltInu_Portal 

Website: https://voltinu.in/


Voltoshi West
VOLT INU
contact(at)voltinu.in

Primary Logo

You just read:

VOLT Listing on Indodax: Another Step towards Global Recognition And Adoption

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.