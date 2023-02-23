Ready Computing Appraised at CMMI®V2.0-SVC Maturity Level 2

Ready Computing has been appraised at maturity level 2 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) version 2.0 for Services (SVC).

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Computing is excited to announce that it has been appraised at maturity level 2 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) version 2.0 for Services (SVC). Ready Computing is a family of business entities in the commercial and federal sectors that delivers professional services and software products in the health information technology (HIT) space. The appraisal was performed by Multi-Dimensional Maturity, and the results are published on the CMMI Published Appraisal Results (PARs) website.

Ready Computing has one simple vision: "Do great work, be a great place to work." This was the driving force behind the pursuit of CMMI maturity. As an organization already certified to three ISO/IEC Standards (9001:2015, 20000-1:2018, and 27001:2013), adding CMMI maturity only further solidifies the 'Ready Family' of entities as a premier provider of professional services and software products in the HIT industry.

"We will never stop improving," says Mike LaRocca, Founder and CEO at Ready Computing. "As an organization dedicated to continual improvement, our goal is to proactively evolve as our clients' needs, goals, and strategies advance. There are five maturity levels, and Maturity Level 2 is just the beginning of our CMMI journey."

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. The CMMI framework was architected as a process improvement model that organizations could attempt to benchmark themselves against. To successfully pass the benchmark appraisal, organizations must clearly demonstrate how their systems function through well-established, repeatable, and mature processes. Achieving any level of CMMI maturity requires an organization to embed organizational standards, processes, and controls at its roots and then demonstrate them by producing documented evidence.

"Achieving this prestigious acknowledgment from another internationally recognized and well-respected association, such as ISACA, is absolute proof that our company is dedicated to service excellence," says Anthony Simonetta, Director of Compliance and Risk Management. "This level of recognition is an indisputable way to highlight the key differentiators the 'Ready Family' has to offer its clients and partners."

An appraisal at Maturity Level 2 indicates the organization is performing at a "managed" level. This means that Ready Computing identifies and monitors progress towards project performance objectives.

"It's one thing for a company to claim that it has adopted and adheres to industry-leading standards, but it is a whole extra level of excellence to be formally recognized by multiple world-renowned standards and framework bodies," says Jake Pugh, General Counsel for Ready Computing. "There is no higher level of recognition than for our company to be objectively distinguished as one that does exactly what it says that it does, by multiple independent assessors, who have evaluated us against multiple international standards and frameworks."

Contact Information:

Anthony Simonetta

Director of Compliance and Risk Management

info@readycomputing.com

(212) 877-3307



Related Images











Image 1: CMMI Appraisal









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment