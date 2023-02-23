Europe Construction Accounting Software Market Revenue to Surpass US$ 369.12 Mn by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR

Europe Construction Accounting Software Market Report

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe construction accounting software market is expected to grow from US$ 249.01 million in 2022 to US$ 369.12 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

According to Business Market Insights’ research, the Europe construction accounting software market was valued at US$ 249.01 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 369.12 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028. Growing construction industry and rising penetration of ERP modules in construction industry are the critical factors attributed to the Europe construction accounting software market expansion.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Construction Accounting Software Market are:

• Chetu Inc

• Deltek Inc

• FreshBooks USA Inc

• Intuit Inc

• Sage Group Plc

• Viewpoint Inc

• Xero Ltd

Europe Construction Accounting Software Market Segmentation:

The Europe construction accounting software market is segmented into by offering, deployment, and application, and country.

• Based on offering, the Europe construction accounting software market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment held the larger Europe construction accounting software market share in 2022.

• Based on deployment, the Europe construction accounting software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment held the larger Europe construction accounting software market share in 2022.

• Based on application, the Europe construction accounting software market is segmented into small and mid-sized construction companies and large construction companies. The large construction companies segment held the larger Europe construction accounting software market share in 2022

• Based on country, the Europe construction accounting software market is segmented into the Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The UK dominated the Europe construction accounting software market share in 2022.

With the growing focus of construction companies on adopting new technologies for streamlining the workflow, digitization across the construction industry is growing. European Commission is taking several initiatives to support the digitization of the construction industry. For instance, the Digital Transformation Monitor initiative launched by the European commission, aimed to monitor the key trends in digital transformation and measure the progress made at the national and sector-specific levels. European Commission has also funded various projects to drive the digitization of the construction industry in Europe. The growing digitization across the construction industry is expected to support the growth of Europe's construction accounting software market. Moreover, the region has various market players—such as Xero Limited, Clip IT Solutions Ltd, Integrity Software Systems Ltd, and Eque2—offering construction accounting software.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Construction Accounting Software Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Europe Construction Accounting Software Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Construction Accounting Software Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Europe Construction Accounting Software Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Europe Construction Accounting Software Market; it also offers an examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

