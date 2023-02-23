Submit Release
Global AI in Education Market Size & Analysis

Bridge-U, DreamBox Learning, Fishtree, IBM, Jellynote, Jenzabar, Knewton, Metacog, Microsoft, and Querium Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the AI in education market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI in Education Market is projected to grow from USD 4.25 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.65 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2023 to 2028.

The growth of the AI in education market is projected to be fueled by increasing investments in AI technology, and rising awareness regarding real-life classroom teaching experience. Leaders who are digital natives and tech behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, among others, are pioneering the development of AI technology. Together, they are investing billions of dollars in a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, including robots, machine learning, virtual assistants, autonomous vehicles, computer vision, and natural language processing.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global AI in Education Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the natural language processing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the virtual facilitators and learning environments segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Bridge-U, DreamBox Learning, Fishtree, IBM, Jellynote, Jenzabar, Knewton, Metacog, Microsoft, and Querium Corporation, among others, are some of the key players in the AI in the education market

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Deep Learning and ML
  • NLP

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
  • ITS
  • CDS
  • Fraud and Risk Management

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Solutions
  • Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

