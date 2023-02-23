Global AI in Education Market Size & Analysis

Bridge-U, DreamBox Learning, Fishtree, IBM, Jellynote, Jenzabar, Knewton, Metacog, Microsoft, and Querium Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the AI in education market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI in Education Market is projected to grow from USD 4.25 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.65 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2023 to 2028.



The growth of the AI in education market is projected to be fueled by increasing investments in AI technology, and rising awareness regarding real-life classroom teaching experience. Leaders who are digital natives and tech behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, among others, are pioneering the development of AI technology. Together, they are investing billions of dollars in a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, including robots, machine learning, virtual assistants, autonomous vehicles, computer vision, and natural language processing.

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the natural language processing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the virtual facilitators and learning environments segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Deep Learning and ML

NLP

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

ITS

CDS

Fraud and Risk Management

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solutions

Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

