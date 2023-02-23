Submit Release
Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The prevalence of dental and orthopedic conditions, the ease with which custom medical products can be developed using 3D printing, the growing number of applications for 3D printing in the healthcare industry, the availability of advanced safe printing materials for dental and medical applications, and the rising investment from public and private organizations are the main factors driving the market's growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the systems segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • The laser beam melting segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market, as per the technology outlook
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • 3D Systems Corporation, GE Additive, Materialise NV, Renishaw plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Desktop Metal, Inc., Prodways Group, Carbon, Inc., CELLINK, and Organovo Holdings, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the 3D printing medical device market

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • System
  • Material
  • Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • External Wearable Devices
  • Clinical Study Devices
  • Tissue Engineering
  • Implants

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Droplet Deposition
  • Photopolymerization
  • Laser Beam Melting
  • Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
  • Laminated Object Manufacturing

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Medical & Surgical Centers
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


