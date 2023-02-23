Kristy Koos Joins The Provident Bank Foundation as Associate Program Director

The position highlights the nonprofit’s commitment to continued community enrichment

/EIN News/ -- WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provident Bank Foundation announced January 17th that Kristy Koos has joined the organization as Associate Program Director. In this role, Ms. Koos will evaluate and administer grants, assist with in-house projects, and be instrumental in refining the Foundation’s grantmaking processes, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to community.



Ms. Koos will work alongside Executive Director Samantha Plotino, as she assumes the responsibility of managing all aspects of PBF’s Community Grant program. Her primary focus will be ensuring the grantmaking process remains efficient for both the Foundation and its partners. Additionally, Koos will ensure the appropriate structure and integrity of the Foundation’s grant management database and fulfill the informational needs of the organization’s leadership, staff and grant partners.

Koos brings over 15 years of management and leadership experience in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors.

“Kristy’s extensive knowledge of not-for-profit organizations and passion for helping community organizations achieve their maximum impact makes her a wonderful fit for the Foundation,” said Plotino. “She will play an integral role in the impact we are able to have on the communities we serve.”

"I am thrilled to be joining this dynamic group dedicated to supporting organizations that provide valuable resources to our communities,” said Koos. “The management of grants and fundraising has always been a significant part of my work. That experience has helped to shape my understanding of just how vital the mission of The Provident Bank Foundation is. It is an honor to be stepping into this role."

Ms. Koos brings experience as a former Development Director, Executive Director, and COO of several New Jersey based not-for-profit organizations with diverse missions ranging from the arts to healthcare. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Delaware.

The Provident Bank Foundation strengthens communities by investing in 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations focused on community enrichment, education, and health, as well as youth and families. Since 2003, The Provident Bank Foundation has granted more than $30 million in funding support across Provident Bank’s New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York markets. To learn more about how we help communities become happier, healthier, and safer, visit theprovidentbankfoundation.org, call (862) 260-3990, or join the conversation on LinkedIn .

