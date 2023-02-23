Marsa Maroc Group Improves Consolidated Turnover by 10% in 2022

MOROCCO, February 23 - Consolidated turnover of Marsa Maroc Group, national leader in port terminal management, reached nearly 3.95 billion dirhams in 2022, up by 10% compared to 2021.

This evolution is explained by the increase in volumes, said Marsa Maroc in a financial statement, noting that in the fourth quarter of 2022, the consolidated turnover stood at to 984 million dirhams, up 4.4% compared to Q4-2021.

At the end of the past year, Marsa Maroc Group handled a global traffic of 50.4 million tons, up 6.7% compared to 2021, crossing the 50 million tons mark.

The consolidated investments committed by the group at the end of December 2022 amounted to 477 million dirhams, against MAD 683 M in the same period of 2021, the statement said, noting that these investments concern mainly the current equipment renewal program.

As regards the Group's net debt, it has significantly improved compared to the end of 2021 to stand at 342 million dirhams.

MAP: 23 February 2023