Wireless Charging Market Size, Share, Report, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Wireless Charging Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 13.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Wireless Charging Market Share, Size, Trend, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global wireless charging market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, transmission range, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Wireless Charging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Industry Report, Key Players, Major Segments and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 13.2%
The global wireless charging market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of rapid growth in popularity of portable and wearable electronics. The increasing popularity of wireless charging is likely to enhance market growth as wireless charging is employed to convert energy wirelessly from a source to a power-consuming device.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wireless-charging-market/requestsample
The rising production of wireless portable devices is driving the demand for wireless charging systems. The increasing awareness regarding the advantages of wireless charging is expected to fuel the wireless charging market demand over the coming year. This is because it is a safe, convenient, efficient, reliable, and cost-effective technology and it easily charges electrical devices. These wireless chargers reduce the usage of connectors, cables, and physical wires.
The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to increase owing to performance benefits and low fuel consumption which is likely to support the market growth of wireless charging across the globe. Going further, the growing support by various governments for the adoption of electric vehicles is further boosting the popularity of electric vehicles, further supporting the market growth of wireless charging.
Wireless Charging Industry Definition and Major Segments
Wireless charging or wireless power transfer is a process that involves the transfer of power from a source of power to a device through the principle of electromagnetic induction. Such wireless chargers include an energy source, a receiver that receives the energy along with charging the battery, and a charging station. It typically includes a power transmitting pad as well as a receiver.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wireless-charging-market
Based on technology, the market is classified into:
Inductive Charging
Resonant Charging
Radio Frequency Based Charging
Others
By transmission range, the market is segmented into:
Short Range
Middle Range
Long Range
On the basis of application, the market is classified into:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial
Defence
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Wireless Charging Market Trends
With the surging awareness and adoption of wireless technology in consumer electronics as well as the feature of wireless charging systems to charge multiple devices, the wireless charging market demand is likely to grow across the globe. Several technological advancements along with developments in the battery life of electronic gadgets are likely to offer new growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.
Geographically, the North America region is likely to gain momentum in the wireless charging market share over the coming years on account of rapid technological developments. The presence of key market players such as Leggett & Platt, Energizer, and WiTricity Corporation, among others, are further expected to push forward the market growth over the upcoming years in the region. The growing adoption of wireless charging systems for industrial usage is also likely to aid the market growth in North America.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is expected to gain momentum in the market growth of wireless charging on account of the increasing population and growing urbanisation along with the rising consumer electronics industry in the region. The surging rate of digitalisation along with the introduction of more wireless devices employed for daily basis in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors are expected to increase the market growth over the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global wireless charging market report are Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Energizer, Powermat, WiTricity Corporation, Samsung, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Indian Bakery Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indian-bakery-market-to-be-driven-by-the-large-population-base-and-rapid-urbanisation-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-22?mod=search_headline
India Fish Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-fish-market-to-be-driven-by-the-rising-export-potential-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-22?mod=search_headline
India Agrochemicals Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-agrochemicals-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-application-of-agrochemicals-in-the-agricultural-sector-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-22?mod=search_headline
Fresh Milk Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-fresh-milk-market-to-be-driven-by-expanding-population-and-increasing-disposable-incomes-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-22?mod=search_headline
Underwater Drones Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/underwater-drones-market-size-share-price-trends-outlook-key-players-and-forecast-period-2021-2026-2023-01-11?mod=search_headline
Apple Extract Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/apple-extract-market-size-share-price-trends-outlook-industry-report-growth-analysis-and-forecast-period-2021-2026-2023-01-11?mod=search_headline
Forestry Equipment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/forestry-equipment-market-size-share-report-growth-analysis-price-trends-key-players-and-forecast-period-2021-2026-2022-12-27?mod=search_headline
Workforce Analytics Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-workforce-analytics-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-142-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-13?mod=search_headline
United States Electric Vehicle Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-electric-vehicle-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-246-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-13?mod=search_headline
Beer Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-beer-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-3-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2023-02-14?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other