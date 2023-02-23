Well+Good Launches First-Ever Digital Issue

Inaugural Cover Story Debuts Changemakers 2023 List

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a market-leading wellness brand, today launched its first-ever digital issue. A quarterly thematic digital experience, the new issues combine the glossy feel of a magazine with the interactivity of digital. An immersive experience of the brand, the digital issues aim to reshape the conversations around health and wellness and rethink how we approach equity and access in the industry. Additionally, the digital issues include original art and photography, custom design, and a curated feature section of articles written by best-in-class journalists and wellness industry leaders.



The inaugural edition, entitled The Changemakers Issue, debuts Well+Good’s Changemakers: a list of the activists and business leaders who are changing the future of wellness through innovation, equity, and access. Selected by Well+Good editors, the Changemakers are up-and-coming innovators from across the wellness landscape who will impact the way we eat, move, think, and care for one another in 2023.

Well+Good’s 2023 Changemakers include:

Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Licensed Psychologist & Founder of Therapy for Black Girls

Julie D'Amico, MA, EdM, LCMHCA, Director of Mental Health Operations at Restaurant After Hours & Licensed Psychotherapist

Alison Mariella Désir, Founder of Harlem Run and Author of Running While Black

Martinus Evans, Author and Founder of Slow AF Run Club

Jing Gao, Founder and CEO of Fly By Jing

Stephanie Lee, Founder and CEO of selfmade

Brian Levine, MD, MS, FACOG, CEO and Founder of Nodal

Stephen Liu, MD, Chairman, Co-Founder, and CEO of Forme

Boram Nam, PhD, Co-Founder, and Sarah Mallin, MA, BA, BSN, RN, IBCLC, Director of Operations at Boram Care

Jamie Norwood and Cynthia Plotch, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Stix

Holly Thaggard, Founder of Supergoop!

Raquel Vélez, Founder and CEO of Alpine Parrot

Nona Yehia, Co-Founder and CEO at Vertical Harvest; Caroline Croft Estay, Co-Founder and Chief Potential Officer at Vertical Harvest

Tiffany Yu, CEO and Founder of Diversability

“We’re proud to showcase these movers and shakers who are impacting the wellness industry for the better,” said Abbey Stone, VP, Content, Well+Good. “This notable group of innovators are changing the way we approach well-being and helping it become more accessible and affordable for all. We’re excited to watch and support this group as they continue to make advancements in their communities and beyond.”

Rounding out The Changemakers Issue is a curated selection of thought leadership features that examine what has changed in our approach to well-being in the past few years and what still needs to change, such as:

Well+Good’s digital issues will be released quarterly, with a focus on the following topics in 2023: Climate, Bodies, and Minds. To view The Changemakers Issue, visit: https://www.wellandgood.com/changemakers-2023/.

​​About Well+Good

Well+Good is a leading health and wellness brand known for its journalistic approach to content and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Well+Good is committed to creating inclusive content that makes health and wellness accessible to all and aims to amplify different perspectives, experiences, and stories. The female-founded company, which debuted in 2010, has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good and Livestrong.com ), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

