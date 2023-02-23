Anti-Caking Agents Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2031 | Size, Growth, Segmentation and Top Companies Overview

Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to further boost demand during the predicted period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Caking Agents Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), by Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Others), by Application (Dairy, Bakery, Seasonings and Condiments, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global anti-caking agents industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The major players analyzed for the global Anti-Caking Agents industry are Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Cabot Corporation (US), Agropur Ingredients (US), Huber Engineered Material, Kao Corp., IMAC Inc.

Anti-caking chemicals are used in food and beverages due to rising customer demand for takeout, fast food, and processed foods. Powered cellulose tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, polydimethylsiloxane, magnesium trisilicate, potassium aluminum silicate, and polydimethylsiloxane are a few of the commercial anti-caking substances on the market. By type, it is classified into calcium compounds and sodium compounds, and others. The sodium compounds segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing desire of the youth population for health benefits.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global anti-caking agents market. The same region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. In order to satisfy consumer demand and increase overall production, European businesses are investing in their infrastructure. In light of all these influences, the market for bakery ingredients in this province is expanding with a full sway.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 34.5% of the global Anti-Caking Agents Market Share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High demand for bakery food products has led to the use of food additives such as anti-caking agents in the region. Spain, Germany, and France are expected to be the largest markets due to their higher feed production than other European countries. Driven by growing demand for higher-quality meat products, the feed additive market in the region, especially anti-caking agents, is growing rapidly.

